BRUNSWICK, Ohio --- When she graduated as part of the Baldwin Wallace University Class of 2022, Brunswick resident Georgiana “Giana” Hasrouni accomplished what no one her age is believed to have done before. After simultaneously earning her high school diploma and Associate of Arts degrees through Cuyahoga Community College’s College Credit Plus program in late 2019 at the age of 16, the BW communications major became the university’s youngest bachelor’s degree earner at 19.

BRUNSWICK, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO