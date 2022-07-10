ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix releases: Everything coming and going the week of July 10th

By Jacob Siegal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gaKtD_0gamNuMs00

Netflix might be struggling to keep subscribers, but it isn’t having any trouble churning out content. For the week of July 10th, there are 20 original shows, movies, and documentaries coming to Netflix. That includes the new live-action series adaptation of the video game Resident Evil and the latest comedy special from Bill Burr.

Scroll on to see everything coming and going on Netflix from July 10th to July 16th.

Netflix Releases | Week of July 10th

Streaming July 10th

  • 12 Strong

Streaming July 11th

  • For Jojo 🇩🇪– NETFLIX FILM
  • When her best friend Jojo falls in love and moves on from their wild dating adventures in Berlin, Paula does everything she can to sabotage her wedding.
  • During the Spanish Civil War, a small group of sworn enemies must work together when they encounter flesh-eating zombies created in a Nazi experiment.

Streaming July 12th

  • Bill Burr: Live at Red Rocks — NETFLIX COMEDY
  • Comedian Bill Burr sounds off on cancel culture, feminism, getting bad reviews from his wife and a life-changing epiphany during a fiery stand-up set.
  • How to Change Your Mind — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
  • Academy Award-winning filmmaker Alex Gibney and New York Times best-selling author Michael Pollan present this documentary series event in four parts, each focused on a different mind-altering substance: LSD, psilocybin, MDMA, and mescaline. With Pollan as our guide, we journey to the frontiers of the new psychedelic renaissance – and look back at almost-forgotten historical context – to explore the potential of these substances to heal and change minds as well as culture.
  • A father fights for decades to bring his daughter’s killer to justice in France and Germany before taking extreme measures. A true crime documentary.

Streaming July 13th

  • Big Timber: Season 2 🇨🇦– NETFLIX SERIES
  • With Kevin’s new claim inaccessible and a massive government penalty looming, he and Sarah will need a plan B to keep their business afloat.
  • D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?! — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
  • In 1971, a skyjacker parachutes off a plane with a bag of stolen cash — and gets away with it. Decades later, his identity remains a compelling mystery.
  • Hurts Like Hell 🇹🇭– NETFLIX SERIES
  • From illegal gambling to match-fixing, discover the seedy underworld behind the once-revered sport of Muay Thai in this drama inspired by real events.
  • Sintonia: Season 3 🇧🇷– NETFLIX SERIES
  • As Doni frets over the price of fame, Rita contemplates a new career and Nando reflects on his chosen path. The stakes are now higher than ever.
  • A year after their romance began in Riccione, Vincenzo and Camilla reunite for a vacation on the picturesque Amalfi Coast and put their love to the test.

Streaming July 14th

  • Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight — NETFLIX FAMILY
  • Legendary warrior Po teams up with an elite English knight on a global quest to rescue magical weapons, restore his reputation — and save the world!
  • Years after a viral outbreak caused a global apocalypse, Jade Wesker vows to bring down those responsible while fighting to survive against the Infected.

Streaming July 15th

  • Alba 🇪🇸– NETFLIX SERIES
  • Alba awakens on a beach, bearing evidence of a rape but with no memory of the night before. Then she learns her rapists are her boyfriend’s buddies.
  • Country Queen 🇰🇪– NETFLIX SERIES
  • A Nairobi event planner returns to her village after 10 years, where she confronts her past — and a mining company that threatens to destroy her home.
  • Farzar — NETFLIX SERIES
  • Prince Fichael lives in a human colony on an alien world and vows to rid the planet of evil — but then learns his dad’s the biggest evildoer of them all.
  • Love Goals (Jaadugar) 🇮🇳– NETFLIX FILM
  • A small-town magician with zero interest in football must lead his local team to the finals of a tournament if he wishes to marry the love of his life.
  • Mom, Don’t Do That! 🇹🇼– NETFLIX SERIES
  • After her husband’s death, a 60-year-old mom decides to find love again — to the joy and annoyance of her two daughters. Based on a true story.
  • Persuasion — NETFLIX FILM
  • Eight years after Anne Elliot was persuaded not to marry a dashing man of humble origins, they meet again. Will she seize her second chance at true love?
  • Remarriage & Desires 🇰🇷– NETFLIX SERIES
  • Through an exclusive matchmaking agency that caters to the ultra rich, a divorcee plots revenge against her ex-husband’s scheming mistress.
  • Uncharted

Streaming July 16th

  • Umma

Netflix Departures | Week of July 10th

Leaving July 11th

  • The Strangers: Prey at Night

Leaving July 14th

  • The Brave

Leaving July 15th

  • Radium Girls

Those are all of the Netflix releases and departures for the week of July 10th. We will be back next week with more new movies, TV shows, and specials coming to the streaming service. In the meantime, check out everything else coming and going on Netflix.

Comments / 1

Jamie Deanna Berzett
2d ago

You should b able to make the Actors (film) Speak whatever language : English Spanish French German Etc.. some great movies but i only listen to English

Reply
4
