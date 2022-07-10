ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girard, PA

Girard fire crews hold training class at burning building

By Brian Wilk
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YEdGq_0gamNpxF00

Fire crews in Girard received some good, live action, on the scene training on Saturday,

A.F. Dobler Hose Company recently acquired a building located on West Ridge Road.

During this training the fire company set the building on fire so they could practice a number of fire rescue scenario classes. These classes included a live burn training.

Girard fire crews hold live burn class at former Heartland Inn & Café

A ladder truck and engine were dispatched to the scene.

Within minutes the crews were able to put out the bulk of the fire.

The building the fire company burned down on purpose was the former Heartland Inn & Cafe. There are also plans to have a Dunkin Donuts built in this spot.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
chautauquatoday.com

Jamestown Firefighters Make Quick Work of Prendergast Avenue Fire

Quick work by Jamestown firefighters prevented serious damage to a home on the city's north side late Saturday afternoon. Fire officials say crews were called to the scene at 905 Prendergast Avenue shortly after 5:00 PM and were joined by some firefighters that were going off duty during a shift change. The fire was under control quickly and mainly confined to a second-story room. No injuries were reported, and the cause remains under investigation. The Red Cross is helping the occupants.
JAMESTOWN, NY
YourErie

Building with multiple businesses burns in Sheridan, NY

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A building that housed multiple businesses recently caught fire in Sheridan, New York, drawing the response of more than a dozen fire crews. The incident was reported around 5:12 p.m. on July 11 at the 3400 block of Route 20 in the Town of Sheridan near Fredonia, New York. The Sheridan Fire Department, […]
SHERIDAN, NY
erienewsnow.com

Firefighters Battle Flames At Northern Chautauqua County Business

SHERIDAN, NY — Firefighters spent several hours on Monday night extinguishing flames at a northern Chautauqua County business. The Sheridan Fire Department responded to 3491 Route 20, the Pawn Starz location, around 5:15 p.m. When firefighters first arrived on scene, the structure was fully engulfed in flames. Since then,...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Sheridan Pawn Shop Destroyed in Massive Blaze

Firefighters from more than 20 departments across three counties spent several hours battling a blaze that destroyed a pawn shop in the Town of Sheridan. The fire was first reported at about 5:15 PM Monday, with Sheridan Fire receiving mutual aid from numerous agencies across the area. Chautauqua County Sheriff Jim Quattrone says crews on arrival saw flames from the back of the building that housed Pawn Starz on Route 20...
SHERIDAN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Girard, PA
YourErie

Mother and infant involved in Chautauqua County, NY, rollover

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An infant and its mother were transported to the hospital after a vehicle rollover on July 12. The accident happened at about 7:03 a.m. on Ellicott Road in the town of Portland in Chautauqua County, New York. According to the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office, the 44-year-old female driver of Mayville, New York was […]
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Young Driver Hurt In Weekend Crash

PORTLAND – A 17-year-old female was taken to a regional hospital via medical helicopter following a weekend motor vehicle crash in Chautauqua County over the weekend. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reports the single vehicle accident happened on Route 20 in the Town of Portland around 4 p.m. on Sunday.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Hose#Dunkin Donuts#Fire Rescue#A F Dobler Hose Company#Heartland Inn Caf#Heartland Inn Cafe#Nexstar Media Inc#Wjet
YourErie

Walking through what’s left of the former Aviation Club

We have an update to a story that was first brought to you by us last week. The owners of the former Aviation Club gave a tour of what’s left inside the building before it gets burned down. Here’s more on the tour. As we walked inside the building, we noticed holes in the ceiling […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Driver intentionally rams another driver in Summit Township

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An Erie man is facing criminal charges after intentionally ramming his car into another car in Summit Township. The incident happened at 8:37 a.m. on July 7 at the 8100 block of the Perry Highway. According to a Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Gaming Presque Isle report,...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Oliver Road roundabout project to shift detour

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The five-leg roundabout project currently underway on Oliver Road will see a new detour beginning tomorrow (July 13). During the 15-day detour, a portion of Flower Road and the Flower Road entrance to the Erie County Technical School will be closed. The planned detour was announced on the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Facebook […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Newly Found Photos Show 1945 Erie Train Crash

Sometimes, an amazing piece of history happens but eventually it is forgotten over time. That might have been the case about a major train wreck in Erie that occurred in 1945. Fortunately, some photographs were found that brings us back to that particular day in the city's history. The photographs...
ERIE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
erienewsnow.com

Temporary Crossing on Route 6 Near Corry Opens to Traffic

A temporary crossing for Route 6 traffic over Baskins Run in Wayne Township, Erie County, has opened, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Tuesday. The 28-foot-wide, temporary roadway was built just south of the closed bridge near Corry Auto Dealers Exchange. It can handle the car and truck traffic...
CORRY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Jamestown Man Accused Of Operating ATV Drunk Ahead Of Crash

CHERRY CREEK – A 40-year-old Jamestown man is accused of operating his ATV while under the influence of alcohol ahead of a crash in Chautauqua County. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reports that Brian Erickson was charged following a personal injury motor vehicle accident involving an ATV in the Town of Cherry Creek on the 4th of July.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
erienewsnow.com

Special Crane Brought in for Quin-T Property Demolition

Demolition continues at the Quin-T property in the City of Erie. The Erie Redevelopment Authority hopes to transform the property on E. 15th between French and Holland St. Most of the former industrial property is completely gone, but to knock down a tall smoke stack on the property, they need a special crane.
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Hard-to-Read License Plate Event Coming up Monday

An event to help people with illegible and damaged license plates get free replacements is coming up Monday, July 18, according to Rep. Parke Wentling. It will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Jamestown Volunteer Fire Department at 208 Depot St., Jamestown. A borough police officer...
JAMESTOWN, PA
YourErie

10 area beaches are toxic to dogs due to HABs

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Nearly a dozen Erie County area beaches have been deemed hazardous to dogs due to harmful algal blooms. The Erie County website notes that “harmful algal blooms” are a misnomer — it is not algae, but rather a bacteria that acts like algae. It can be seen on the surface of the water in colors like blue, green, white, brown or red. The algal blooms produce toxins.
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

YourErie

11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy