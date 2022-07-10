ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galena, KS

Galena Kan. Police and U.S. Marshals arrest woman at Galena Motel wanted on Child Predator charges

By Shannon Becker
 3 days ago

GALENA, Kan. — Friday the Galena Police Dept were notified by the Simpson County Mississippi Sheriff’s Office that a female with a federal arrest warrant and an endangered runaway juvenile may be in the Galena area.

Galena Police worked closely with the US Marshal Service, South Dakota Unit of Criminal Investigation, and the Simpson County Mississippi Sheriff’s Office in reference to locating the endangered runaway juvenile.

Late Saturday night, 11:30 p.m., Galena Police, with the assistance of the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and the Quapaw Nation Marshal Service, executed a federal arrest warrant at the Galena Motel, 918 E 7th, Galena.

The suspect, Emily Yeary, 24, of Summerset, South Dakota, was taken into custody. Yeary was transported to the Cherokee County Jail where she is being held without bond, awaiting federal extradition.

Yeary also had an active arrest warrant out of Santa Rosa County Florida for Lewd or Lascivious Behavior or Battery when Victim age is 12 to 18 .

The juvenile runaway was located safe, and taken into custody as a Child in Need of Care .

“We would like thank all agencies who assisted in getting this child predator off the streets, and the juvenile located safely.” — Galena Kansas Police

