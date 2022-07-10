ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mason, WV

Kimberly Dawn Simpkins, 55

By Staff Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKimberly Dawn Simpkins, 55, of Mason, West Virginia went to be with the Lord on Tuesday July 5, 2022 after an extended illness. Kimberly was the youngest daughter of...

Related
Tammy Jo Queen-Cremeans, 48

Tammy Jo Queen-Cremeans, 48, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Marietta Memorial Hospital on July 10, 2022, following a valiant fight against an extended illness. She was a beloved mother, wife, daughter, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin, and friend. Tammy was born to James “Bud” and Debbie Queen on...
POMEROY, OH
DeAnna Lynn Freeman, 46

DeAnna Lynn Freeman, 46, of Racine, Ohio, gained her wings to fly through the heavens on July 6, 2022, at 5:03 pm. She went peacefully surrounded by family. DeAnna (Nanner) was born May 12, 1976, and was a loving soul. She always had a smile on her face and joy in her heart. She was a beacon of happiness and could brighten anyone’s day just by being in her presence. She loved to make people happy and to know what everyone was doing. She was a little on the nosey side and it was a blessing. She loved being around her family and friends with stories and laughter.
RACINE, OH
Casteel Sentenced for Fleeing Law Enforcement

POMEROY, Ohio – A man has been sentenced for fleeing law enforcement to 18 months in prison. Cody Casteel, 27, appeared before Judge Linda Warner in the Meigs County Common Pleas Court on July 12 for a change of plea and sentencing hearing. Casteel was represented by attorney, Denise Bunce. Meigs County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Jeff Adkins represented the state.
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
LaRose Announces First Early Voting Numbers of the August 2 Primary

COLUMBUS, Ohio – With less than three weeks to go before Ohio’s August 2, 2022 Primary/Special Election, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced that 44,407 absentee ballots have been requested by-mail or in-person for the state legislative and executive committee races and that 6,239 votes have been cast statewide in those same races.
OHIO STATE
Meigs Health Today: Ticks on the Rise, What You Need to Know

Meigs Health Today: Ticks on the Rise, What You Need to Know. ick numbers and tick-borne diseases are on the rise in Ohio. This trend is expected to continue for the foreseeable future. According to Tim McDermott at Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences (CFAES), 20 years ago there was only one tick species in Ohio that caused medical concern, the American Dog tick. Today there are five, including the Blacklegged tick (also known as the Deer tick), Lone Star tick, Asian Longhorned tick, and the Gulf Coast tick. Their diseases include Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever, Lyme disease, Human Granulocytic Anaplasmosis, Human Monocytic Ehrlichiosis, Tularemia, and Babesiosis among others. The increase in prevalence is due to expanding habitat, which is attributed to climate change.
OHIO STATE
Alleged Drug Paraphernalia Discovered During Traffic Stop in Rutland￼

RUTLAND, Ohio – One male is now in custody following a traffic stop in the Village of Rutland. According to Rutland Police Chief Kyle Calendine, while on patrol during the evening of July 12, 2022, Rutland Police observed a motor vehicle traveling west bound on Main Street without a working tag light. The motorist turned onto Depot Street where a traffic stop was initiated.
RUTLAND, OH

