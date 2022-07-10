Kimberly Dawn Simpkins, 55

DeAnna Lynn Freeman, 46, of Racine, Ohio, gained her wings to fly through the heavens on July 6, 2022, at 5:03 pm. She went peacefully surrounded by family. DeAnna (Nanner) was born May 12, 1976, and was a loving soul. She always had a smile on her face and joy in her heart. She was a beacon of happiness and could brighten anyone’s day just by being in her presence. She loved to make people happy and to know what everyone was doing. She was a little on the nosey side and it was a blessing. She loved being around her family and friends with stories and laughter.

RACINE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO