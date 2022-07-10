ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

All Walls Collapse, edited by Sarah Cleave and Will Forrester review – stories of separation

By Lucy Popescu
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02vhV6_0gamMXIU00
Inside the ‘dark pit’: a child of a Rohingya refugee at Kutupalong refugee camp.

The central tenet of English PEN’s charter is that “literature knows no frontiers”. This richly varied collection of 11 short stories explores the barbed-wire fences of refugee camps, the barriers that divide communities today and the legacy of historical walls as well as celebrating how literature unites us across borders.

Brazilian author Paulo Scott, translated by Daniel Hahn, weaves an imaginative tale around the acrylic barriers erected during the 2016 summer Olympics to “stop the tourists with their photographic equipment from feeling like they are being exposed to a Rio de Janeiro that perhaps they would rather not face quite so close up”.

Muyesser Abdul’ehed’s poignant contribution, translated by Munawwar Abdulla, reminds us of the persecution of the Uyghurs – incarcerated in re-education camps, banned from speaking their native language – and the devastating effect this has on children. Kyung-sook Shin’s bittersweet tale, translated by Anton Hur, describes the homesickness suffered by a grandmother who is cut off from her home village by the border between North and South Korea; an area navigable by cats, but not humans.

Rezuwan Khan and translator Hla Hla Win both live in the Kutupalong refugee camp and I suspect Between Two Infernos is their reality, rather than fiction. It’s a bleak portrait of the “dark pit” in Bangladesh inhabited by Rohingya refugees. The narrator surely speaks for all those incarcerated when he claims: “The barbed wire that surrounds the camp on all sides has dismantled my state of mind, left my life permanently baseless.”

There are also stories that celebrate human resilience. Organised as a series of vignettes around the nine drinks consumed by various inhabitants of a hotel on Cyprus’s green line, Constantia Soteriou’s Brandy Sour, translated from the Greek by Lina Protopapa, deftly takes us through the years of conflict.

Commissioned for English PEN’s centenary, this powerful anthology also marks 10 years of its translation award and proves a fitting tribute to its free expression work and support of diverse voices.

  • All Walls Collapse, edited by Sarah Cleave and Will Forrester, is published by Comma Press (£12.99). To support the Guardian and Observer order your copy at guardianbookshop.com. Delivery charges may apply

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Long gone, but speaking clearly to our age – Shelley, the poet of moral and political corruption

No, not a description of the moral void of contemporary Britain, but lines from Poetical Essay on the Existing State of Things, an excoriation of the moral devastation wreaked in late Georgian Britain two centuries ago. It was written by Percy Bysshe Shelley and published anonymously in 1811, in support of the radical Irish journalist Peter Finnerty, who had been imprisoned for seditious libel after accusing the Anglo-Irish politician Viscount Castlereagh of the torture and executions of Irish rebels challenging British rule.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Guardian

The best recent science fiction and fantasy – review roundup

The Daughter of Doctor Moreau by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Jo Fletcher, £16.99) Inspired by HG Wells’ classic tale, a version set not on an unknown island, but in Yucatán, Mexico, in 1871, after the native Mayan people had refused to work any longer for their European oppressors. This Dr Moreau is dependent on the landowning Izalde family for patronage. But the Izaldes grow impatient as Moreau’s promise to supply them with the ideal new workforce remains unfulfilled, and his daughter Carlota knows that, unless she can seduce the charming Eduardo Izalde into marriage, her family will lose everything. Once again the author of Mexican Gothic demonstrates her genius for genre mashups, combining contemporary political awareness with the appeal of a creepy gothic romance.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Hahn
Person
Paulo Scott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North And South Korea#Brazilian#Uyghurs#Rohingya
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
South Korea
Phys.org

Excavations reveal first known depictions of two biblical heroines, episode in ancient Jewish art

A team of specialists and students led by University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill professor Jodi Magness recently returned to Israel's Lower Galilee to continue unearthing nearly 1,600-year-old mosaics in an ancient Jewish synagogue at Huqoq. Discoveries made this year include the first known depiction of the biblical heroines Deborah and Jael as described in the book of Judges.
RELIGION
The Guardian

Frederick Nolan obituary

Frederick Nolan, who has died aged 91, was a novelist, historian and publisher, and a leading expert on the wild west gunslinger Billy the Kid. He wrote more than 70 books - thrillers, historical fiction, romance, westerns, mysteries and biographies – in his own name and under the noms de plume Frederick H Christian, Daniel Rockfern, Christine McGuire and Benjamin Rabier.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Guardian

The Guardian

354K+
Followers
85K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy