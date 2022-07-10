ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cookeville, TN

The Scene: Patrick Dudney & Stone Sculpting

By Staff Report
 3 days ago

Get to know the life and creative process of local stone sculptor Patrick Dudney. Join host Andrea Kruszka as...

Local leadfoots can drive at NSS July 16

GLADEVILLE - If you think your spouse drives like Mario Andretti, Wilson Bank & Trust and the Nashville Superspeedway has something for you. For a mere $60, with proceeds going to Easterseals Tennessee, regular folks can take their cars out for three laps behind the official NSS pace car on the 1.33 mile D-shaped oval -- NASCAR's largest concrete racing surface.
GLADEVILLE, TN
Today In The Upper Cumberland: Overdoses

Suzanne Angel & Colby Lane discuss the growing epidemic of overdoses in the UC. It’s seemingly a weekly occurrence across the Upper Cumberland, and the numbers are growing exponentially – the number of people who are suffering drug overdoses. Part of the reason – pills, powder, and other substances that are being laced with fentanyl. We go inside the epidemic with Suzanne Angel and Colby Lane. They are the Upper Cumberland’s Regional Overdose Prevention Specialists.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN
East Tennessee authorities looking for runaway teen

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers are looking for a runaway teen girl. On June 16, it was reported that Breonna Stacy Gardner, 17, and Christen Griffith, 16, ran away from Lake Brook Academy around 10:20 a.m. Recently, Griffith was found in Lafayette, Tennessee and returned to the Department of Children’s Services custody in Cookeville, according to KPD Communications Manager Scott Erland.
LAFAYETTE, TN
Six Tennessee cities among nation’s “sweatiest”

Six Tennessee cities are among the sweatiest in the nation, according to an online study. In the study of 200 metropolitan areas, Nashville is ranked the 17th sweatiest, Memphis 24th, Clarksville 33rd, Murfreesboro 47th, Chattanooga 52nd, and Knoxville 66th. Orlando, Florida was considered the nation’s sweatiest city. The study,...
TENNESSEE STATE
Dollar General now open in west Cookeville

GOODLETTSVILLE – Dollar General (DG) announces its store at 1493 W. Broad St. in Cookeville is now open. DG stores are proud to provide area residents with an affordable and convenient store location to purchase household essentials including food, cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medicines, hygiene products, baby items and more through its mission of “Serving Others.” In addition to the national and private branded products customers trust Dollar General to carry, the new Cookeville location includes the Company’s new stylish, on-trend home décor and an expanded party preparation selection. Normal hours of operation may be found through the Dollar General app.
COOKEVILLE, TN
Cookeville’s Hawg Barn Damaged In Monday Morning Fire

Cookeville’s Hawg Barn was damaged in a fire Monday morning. Cookeville Fire Chief Benton Young said that the station got the call around 5 a.m. and crews were on the scene within four minutes. When they arrived, Young said there was heavy smoke coming from the whole roof of the structure.
COOKEVILLE, TN
Tenn. man died in encounter with deputies, KSP says

CAVE CITY — A Tennessee man allegedly pointed a firearm toward Barren County deputies before he was killed in an encounter last weekend. A preliminary investigation revealed deputies with the Barren County Sheriff’s Office responded to conduct a welfare check near an address along Paul Clark Road. Police arrived and a subject began to flee, according to a news release.
BARREN COUNTY, KY
Cookeville’s Gets First Additional Certified Officer In Several Years

Cookeville Police Department has gotten its first additional certified officer since 2016. Major Scott Winfree said that through the additional officer, they are now able to create a full-time position for an officer to keep track of the department’s international and state accreditation needs. “That position is very important...
COOKEVILLE, TN
One dead, two injured in construction incident in Wilson County

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident that killed one person and sent two others to the hospital on Monday. According to WCSO, three people were injured when a ladder fell on a power line while working on a home on Quad Oak Drive in Mt. Juliet around noon on Monday.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
Clay Sheriff And Schools Working To Improve School Safety

Clay County Sheriff’s Office and Clay County School System visited each system facility to explore safety concerns. Sheriff Brandon Boone said that recent events like the tragedy in Uvalde have the two entities wanting to work together to better increase the safety of Clay County students. “I have new...
CLAY COUNTY, TN
$2,000 in Men's Active Wear Allegedly Shoplifted from Rutherford County Store

Smyrna Police are asking for the public's help in a large shoplifting case that remains under investigation. Authorities report on June 14, 2022, the individuals pictured (above) entered Kohl's at 819 Industrial Boulevard in Smyrna. The duo were in the store between 1:30 P.M. and 2:00 P.M., just enough time to allegedly take approximately $2,000 worth of men's athletic wear, according to Smyrna P-D.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Crash on I-40 E in Roane County causes major congestion

ROANE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A crash near Rockwood in Roane County caused several miles of backups Monday afternoon. The single-vehicle crash occurred on I-40 East at mile marker 342 at approximately 11:30 a.m., according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation. As a result, the eastbound right lane and right shoulder were blocked.
ROANE COUNTY, TN
Sparta Receives Grant For Traffic Light Project

Sparta has received $200,000 in grant funding to install a siren activated traffic control system. It’s called traffic preemption where traffic lights turn to the appropriate light when it hears a emergency vehicle siren. City Administrator Brad Hennessee said the program will be added to all signals along Bockman Way.
SPARTA, TN

