The Scene: Patrick Dudney & Stone Sculpting

GOODLETTSVILLE – Dollar General (DG) announces its store at 1493 W. Broad St. in Cookeville is now open. DG stores are proud to provide area residents with an affordable and convenient store location to purchase household essentials including food, cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medicines, hygiene products, baby items and more through its mission of “Serving Others.” In addition to the national and private branded products customers trust Dollar General to carry, the new Cookeville location includes the Company’s new stylish, on-trend home décor and an expanded party preparation selection. Normal hours of operation may be found through the Dollar General app.

COOKEVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO