How to Make the Most of Amazon Prime Day

By Maurie Backman
Motley Fool
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere's how to snag great deals and reap savings. Amazon Prime Day will take place on July 12 and 13. During that time, shoppers could see numerous deals drop -- but they may not all be easy to snag. It may be fair to say that Amazon Prime Day...

Kristen Walters

Famous clothing brand closing dozens stores across the US

A famous clothing brand recently announced that it would be closing at least 40 store locations across the US this year. It was recently announced that Chicos, a famous clothing brand for women, is set to close more than 40 stores across the United States. The company made the announcement earlier this week, citing challenges in the current retail environment.
Amazon just dropped the motherlode of weekend deals — starting at just $3

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Are you ready to get your shop on? Well, it's a good thing that Amazon just dropped a ton of summer weekend sales, ranging from smart TVs to air fryers to wardrobe wonders and just about everything in between. We've gathered all the best savings for you right here, so you can enjoy your spree without all that pesky research!
Amazon Prime Day 2022 Best Deals: Check Out More Than 75 Early Deals

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Amazon Prime Day 2022 is almost here. The annual sale is this week, July 12-13, so get your wallets ready. In fact, you can already save big on a wide variety of gaming, tech, and entertainment products at Amazon. Of course, there will be many, many more deals that are only available during the two-day event, so you'll definitely want to check back in the coming days. For now, we've rounded up the best Prime Day 2022 deals that you can snag early.
Early Prime Day Deals: 83 Best Prime Day Deals Available Now

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide for everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. Though the announced Prime Day dates are still a few weeks away, the sale is actually well underway at Amazon. It's certainly not unusual for Amazon to kick things off early with many of its first-party devices seeing their prices slashed before the 48-hour event starts, but we're also a bunch of early Prime Day deals popping up from other brands too. With Fourth of July sales also on the horizon, we're only going to see more savings over the coming days and weeks.
Hostess' New Snack Cakes' Name Has Shoppers Confused

As of June 21, Hostess has officially embraced cryptocurrency and its inevitable growth within the food industry — but not exactly in the way customers may have expected. It's a new world: Food NFTs are on the rise, McDonald's made a meme cryptocurrency worth $6 million, and even chains like Chipotle have begun accepting cryptocurrency as a payment method, per Nation's Restaurant News.
