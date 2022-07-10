ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Brakes on Spirit Airlines flight catch fire while landing in Atlanta

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 2 days ago
ATLANTA — Passengers on a Spirit Airlines flight from Tampa to Atlanta had a frightening experience Sunday morning.

According to Spirit Airlines, as the plane was landing in Atlanta, one of the brakes overheated.

Atlanta airport officials say that caused a small fire. Atlanta Fire Rescue was called to put out the fire.

Video obtained by ABC News shows the plane stopped on the tarmac with smoke and some flames coming from the left rear wheel.

Another video from inside the plane shows passengers seated and standing in the aisle. Flight attendants can be heard telling passengers to remain in their seats and keep the aisle clear, but confirm they do not have to evacuate the plane.

After the fire was out, the plane was towed to a gate where all passengers were able to safely get off the airplane. No one was injured.

Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport spokespeople say operations to the rest of the airport have not been impacted.

Spirit Airlines representatives released a statement that read, in part, “Thank you to the Atlanta first responders for immediately meeting the aircraft. The plane will be temporarily removed from service for maintenance.”

Atlanta, GA
