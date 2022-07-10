ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chests of drawers sold only at Costco get recalled after a tip-over involving a child

By David J. Neal
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 2 days ago

The problem with the Universal Broadmoore Cayden Gentleman’s 9-drawer chests is serious enough that Samson International’s offering refunds on the 5,400 it’s recalling from consumer’s homes and Costco locations.

The chest of drawers sell for $700 each.

As stated in the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice, “The recalled chests are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in death or serious injuries to consumers.”

So far, Samson International knows of one tip-over incident involving a 10-year-old. The child’s injuries weren’t detailed in the alert.

This covers model No. M71C3180. The label on the back will have it as Costco customer item No. 1335751 and the manufacturing date codes will be between September 2019 and November 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kcjc0_0gamHthP00
Universal Broadmoore Cayden Gentleman’s 9-drawer chest of drawers U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

If you want a refund, return the chest to any Costco location or contact Samson for pre-paid supping levels and instructions on how to return it. If you want a free repair, Samson will install a free tip-over restraint kit.

Reach out to Samson by email at customerservice@samsoninternational.com or by calling 800-357-0701, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Eastern time.

Miami Herald

Miami Herald

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

