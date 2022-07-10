ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Republican Gov. Larry Hogan: 'I'm hopeful that Donald Trump won't be running' in 2024

By Katie Balevic
Business Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mwke1_0gamHhLv00
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan speaks at a news conference on Feb. 8, 2022, in Annapolis. Brian Witte/AP
  • GOP Gov. Larry Hogan said he is "hopeful" that former President Trump will not seek re-election in 2024.
  • Hogan has hinted at a 2024 presidential run himself and said he won't be dissuaded if Trump runs.
  • Trump has been hinting at another run for president, though he has not made any firm commitments.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said he is "hopeful" that former President Donald Trump will not seek re-election in 2024.

"I'm hopeful that Donald Trump won't be running and won't be the nominee if he does run," Hogan, a Republican, said Sunday on NBC's "Meet the Press" with Chuck Todd.

Trump has been hinting at another run for president, though he has not made any firm commitments.

Hogan, who has also been hinting at a 2024 presidential run, said nothing has dissuaded him from entering the race, including the potential of Trump as a primary opponent.

"I'm gonna do the best job I can being governor until next January, and I don't know exactly what the future holds," Hogan said. "I do think there are an awful lot of people that I would call the exhausted majority of Americans who are frustrated with the far left and the far right."

—Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) July 10, 2022

He added: "They want to see us going in a different direction, so I've seen nothing that would dissuade me. I think there's a growing demand for exactly what we've done in Maryland for the last eight years."

Hogan has been an outspoken critic of Trump and members of the GOP Republicans who has perpetuated lies about the January 6 Capitol insurrection.

Comments / 275

Arr Jay
3d ago

God bless Pres Trump.Yes. He is running.Yes. He will win.Yes. Your job will then require you to be a leader, follow the law, defend the Constitution.

Reply(55)
98
Judy Sandoval
2d ago

I hope he runs and gets it! at least he stands up against all this evil that's going on, quit hiding and trying to be liked and stand up for what's right! trump 2424

Reply(7)
58
Brenda Ricker
1d ago

Hopefully Larry your not running because I think you would be voted out. President Trump won and he will win again in 2024because he loves America and the American people unlike some Politicians I know of. And over 75 million people love PRESIDENT TRUMP that will vote for him again.

Reply(4)
12
Herschel Walker's staff reportedly doesn't trust him after he repeatedly lied to them about how many children he has

Republican Herschel Walker reportedly lied to his own campaign staff about his undisclosed children. Walker's staff has grown frustrated with their boss, The Daily Beast reported. The former football star is locked in one of the most closely watched Senate races this year. Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker's campaign...
