Staten Island, NY

Parishioners of St. Clare’s R.C. Church march through streets of Great Kills to celebrate Corpus Christi Sunday | Inside Out

By Carol Ann Benanti
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 3 days ago
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — As Catholics around the world recognized the Feast of Corpus Christi, on Staten Island in St. Clare R.C. Church, the largest parish in the Archdiocese of New York, more than 400 parishioners marched through the neighborhood streets of Great Kills. During the commemorative, the...

STATEN ISLAND, NY
