Mentor Racial Justice Week returns to the city with a myriad of events and activities which run through July 16. “Mentor Racial Justice Week is when a group of citizens gathers to discuss race, racism, and racial justice,” said Mentor-on-the Lake resident Brandon Towns. “This event continues to evolve and change, and we are excited to invite everyone yet again, especially to the Justice Walk, when we march in honor and memory of the many lives lost to senseless gun violence in Buffalo, Uvalde, Texas, and now in Highland Park (Illinois).

MENTOR, OH ・ 19 HOURS AGO