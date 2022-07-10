ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coleman, TX

Cary Douglas Roberts, 76, of Coleman

By rwturner
koxe.com
 3 days ago

Cary Douglas Roberts, 76, of Coleman,...

www.koxe.com

koxe.com

Clovis Gibson, 94, of San Saba

Blaylock Funeral Home of San Saba is handling the funeral services for Clovis Gibson, 94, who passed away July 7th. A visitation will be Friday, July 15, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Blaylock Funeral Home in San Saba. Funeral Service will be Saturday, July 16, at 10:30 am at Blaylock Funeral Home in San Saba with interment at Sandhill Cemetery in Bend, Texas.
SAN SABA, TX
koxe.com

John Raymond Young of May

John Raymond Young laid down his working tools at his home in May, Texas and passed on July 7, 2022, surrounded by loved ones. He was born in Monahans, Texas on April 5, 1946 and is preceded in death by parents, John Lee and Eva Maurine Young of Hurst, Texas.
MAY, TX
koxe.com

Terri Lynn Carruth, 59, of Bangs

Terri Lynn Carruth, 59, of Bangs, Texas passed away Saturday, July 2, 2022. Services will be held at a later date. Terri was born September 13, 1963 in Chicago, Illinois to Anthony Tomassone and Elizabeth Brunsen. She graduated from Castleberry High School in 1983. Terri married Dennis Carruth in 1985 in Fort Worth, Texas and began a life together that blessed them with two children. Terri worked in sales most of her life which gave her opportunities to travel all over the world. She was happiest when home being the best wife/mom to her family. After her grandchildren were born, they occupied most of her time and they spent every chance they could together. Her and Dennis lived on the farm they built together in Bangs Texas and they enjoyed spending their time together watching the animals around them. Terri was loved by so many and was a second mother to most of her kid’s friends, they all still refer to her as mom.
BANGS, TX
koxe.com

Donald Hamlett, 70, of Brownwood

Donald Hamlett, age 70, of Brownwood passed away Friday, July 8, 2022, at home surrounded by his loved ones. Celebration of Life for Donald will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at New Beginnings with Pastor Kelly Crenshaw officiating; private interment will be held at a later date. There is no set visitation. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
BROWNWOOD, TX
City
Coleman, TX
Local
Texas Obituaries
Coleman County, TX
Obituaries
County
Coleman County, TX
Coleman, TX
Obituaries
koxe.com

Gloria Willson Marler, 89, of Goldthwaite

Gloria Willson Marler, 89 of Goldthwaite, passed away Sunday, July 10. Visitation will be Tuesday, July 12, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Stacy-Wilkins Chapel in Goldthwaite. Funeral Service will be Wednesday, July 13, at 10:00 am at Stacy-Wilkins Chapel with interment at Goldthwaite Memorial Cemetery.
GOLDTHWAITE, TX
koxe.com

David Louis Goble, 79, of Cross Plains

David Louis Goble, 79, of Cross Plains, Texas went to be with our Lord and Savior on Sunday, July 10, 2022 in Cross Plains, Texas. Funeral services will be held Thursday, July 14 at 10:00 AM at Higginbotham Funeral Home Chapel in Cross Plains, Texas with Ronnie White officiating and Kenneth Reiter assisting. Burial will follow after the service at Cottonwood Cemetery in Callahan County, Texas.
CROSS PLAINS, TX
koxe.com

Adan “Adam” Castaneda, 58, of Brownwood

Adan “Adam” Castaneda, age 58, of Brownwood, passed away Friday, July 8, 2022 in Abilene. Visitation and Rosary for Adam will be held from 6-8 P.M. on Tuesday, July 12, at Heartland Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am on Wednesday, July 13, at Saint...
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

40 UNDER 40: Molly Gonzales

NOTE: Throughout the month of July, BrownwoodNews.com is publishing stories daily on 40 standout citizens under the age of 40 making a positive impact and contribution within the Brown County community. A member of the Bangs High School Class of 2009, Molly Gonzales has taken her two greatest professional passions...
BROWN COUNTY, TX
#Stevens Funeral Home
BigCountryHomepage

UPDATE: Maple Fire in South Abilene burns 35 acres

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Texas A&M Forest and Oklahoma Forestry Services were called out to assist the Abilene Fire Department (AFD) Monday afternoon with the Maple Fire, burning in South Abilene. According to AFD, the fire burned around 35 acres as of 8:30 Monday night. By 9:00 p.m.,...
ABILENE, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Grazed and Confused of Brownwood eyes September store opening

The explosion of growth in downtown Brownwood continues as 304 North Broadway will be the site of the latest new business – Grazed and Confused of Brownwood. Owner Marie Smith got the idea for the business, which she has operated as delivery service for almost two years, from Facebook.
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Brownwood Police Department re-accredited by Texas Law Enforcement Professionals

During Tuesday’s meeting of the Brownwood City Council, Brownwood Police Chief Ed Kading addressed the council on a recent achievement for the department. “The law enforcement accreditation program is a voluntary process where police agencies in Texas prove their compliance with 170 Texas law enforcement best practices,” Kading said. “These best practices were carefully developed by Texas Law Enforcement Professionals to assist agencies in the efficient and effective delivery of service for the best reduction of risk and protection of individual rights. Since its inception in 2006 over 180 Texas law enforcement agencies have been accredited. The Brownwood Police Department has been accredited since 2013 and in May and as a result we have been awarded re-accreditation.”
BROWNWOOD, TX
NewsBreak
Obituaries
brownwoodnews.com

40 UNDER 40: Dustin Larremore

NOTE: Throughout the month of July, BrownwoodNews.com is publishing stories daily on 40 standout citizens under the age of 40 making a positive impact and contribution within the Brown County community. A traumatic life experience led Dustin Larremore to his professional calling, and his desire to extend a helping hand...
BROWN COUNTY, TX
Texas Monthly

A Revamped Menu and Kitchen Breathe New Life Into This Abilene Joint

Abilene barbecue is going through a transformation. The Shed Market, an honorable mention on our 2021 barbecue list, recently opened a new location on Abilene’s south side, tripling its capacity. Texas Cowboy BBQ on the north side of town is showing off its new dining room and menu after being featured on Food Network’s Restaurant Impossible. And right in between them is Jay’s BBQ Shack, which has had a glow-up of its own and is serving the best brisket I’ve ever eaten in Abilene.
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene man on trial for Capital Murder in connection to 2020 robbery

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene suspect accused of shooting and killing a man during a robbery near Little Elm Condominiums in 2020 is on trial for Capital Murder. The Capital Murder trial for Javeeontae Markel I’kee Evans began in Taylor County’s 104th district court with opening statements Tuesday in connection the death of Jaden Hernandez, […]
ABILENE, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Brownwood police make two arrests for assault

The Brownwood Police Department issued the following press release Monday regarding a pair of recent arrests:. On Friday, July 8, 2022, at approximately 2 a.m., officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1600 block of Avenue E regarding a report of an assault. The caller on 911 stated that a female was assaulted by another female.
BROWNWOOD, TX

