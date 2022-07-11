UPDATE: Coroner ID’s body recovered from Great Miami River as missing man

MORAINE — UPDATE: 1:37 p.m. (July 11):

The body of a missing man that had been the subject of a multi-day search on the Great Miami River in downtown Dayton was recovered Sunday morning.

Cole Estes, 35, of West Alexandria, was identified by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office as the man found in the 3000 block of E. River Road, near the East River Landing, in Moraine Sunday.

Cole Estes Authorities are searching for Estes after he fell into the Great Miami River

Este’s body was located downstream within the City of Moraine, and was recovered by responding crews from the Moraine Fire and Police Departments following a 911 call reporting a body in the water, according to a release from the Dayton Fire Department.

Moraine police confirmed the body was recovered shortly after 9 a.m. between the Main Street overpass and the West Carrollton low dam.

Crews began searching for Estes around around 1 a.m. Friday after receiving reports of a man who had entered the water near W. Monument Ave.

Crews from the Dayton Fire Department’s water rescue team spent approximately 20 hours searching on and around the water near the initial incident location and downstream over the past three days.

©2022 Cox Media Group