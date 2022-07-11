ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moraine, OH

UPDATE: Coroner ID’s body recovered from Great Miami River as missing man

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago

MORAINE — UPDATE: 1:37 p.m. (July 11):

The body of a missing man that had been the subject of a multi-day search on the Great Miami River in downtown Dayton was recovered Sunday morning.

Cole Estes, 35, of West Alexandria, was identified by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office as the man found in the 3000 block of E. River Road, near the East River Landing, in Moraine Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16ZS6c_0gamE4kE00
Cole Estes Authorities are searching for Estes after he fell into the Great Miami River

Este’s body was located downstream within the City of Moraine, and was recovered by responding crews from the Moraine Fire and Police Departments following a 911 call reporting a body in the water, according to a release from the Dayton Fire Department.

Moraine police confirmed the body was recovered shortly after 9 a.m. between the Main Street overpass and the West Carrollton low dam.

Crews began searching for Estes around around 1 a.m. Friday after receiving reports of a man who had entered the water near W. Monument Ave.

Crews from the Dayton Fire Department’s water rescue team spent approximately 20 hours searching on and around the water near the initial incident location and downstream over the past three days.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alexandria, OH
City
Moraine, OH
Moraine, OH
Crime & Safety
City
West Alexandria, OH
City
Dayton, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Dayton, OH
Crime & Safety
wnewsj.com

Xenia couple killed in Greene Co. crash

GREENE COUNTY — A Xenia couple died in an accident Friday morning in Silvercreek Township, Greene County. The Xenia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the two-vehicle crash that occurred on US 35 East, near State Route 72, at approximately 5:40 a.m. Initial reports indicate the...
XENIA, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Miami River#Missing Person#The Missing Man#Five Rivers Metroparks#Cox Media Group
Fox 19

Father, son found dead in Clermont County trailer park identified

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office has identified two men that were found dead at a Clermont County trailer park early Thursday morning. Deputies responded to Richmond Estates Mobile Home Park in the 2700 block of State Route 132 in Ohio Township just before 2 a.m. Thursday, Chief Deputy Chris Stratton says.
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Beavercreek man dies trying to rescue drowning child

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) –  The body of a Beavercreek man was found in Lake Michigan after he attempted to rescue a drowning child. According to our partners at WOOD-TV, 33-year-old Anthony Diehl was attempting to save a 7-year-old boy who was drowning at South Haven’s North Beach. Diehl then disappeared in the water. Authorities presumed […]
BEAVERCREEK, OH
WHIO Dayton

3 people safely escape house fire in Miamisburg

MIAMISBURG — Three people who were forced to evacuate a house fire Thursday evening in the 1600 block of East Lindsey Avenue are OK, Miamisburg Fire District Chief Jim Baber said. The cause of the fire, believed to have started in the kitchen, remains under investigation, he said. >>...
MIAMISBURG, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WHIO Dayton

Eaton man hit, killed on US 35 identified

BEAVERCREEK TWP. — A Eaton man is dead after being hit by a car in Beavercreek Twp. earlier this month. Kurtis Brown, 31, was identified as the man who died July 1 after being hit by a car on US 35, according to a crash report. The incident was...
EATON, OH
WLWT 5

Multiple roads close in the City of Hamilton for 10-day roundabout project

HAMILTON, Ohio — The Butler County Engineer's Office announced the closure of the five points intersection for the completion of a roundabout beginning Friday evening. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Grand Boulevard, Hamilton Mason Road, Hancock Avenue, Tuley Road and...
HAMILTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

City of Dayton pool closed through Monday

DAYTON — The City of Dayton announced Thursday on both social media and in a news release that a city pool will be closed through Monday, July 18, “following possible exposure of staff to Covid-19.”. The Dabney Pool at the Northwest Recreation Center on Princeton Drive will be...
DAYTON, OH
1017thepoint.com

DEPUTY'S CRUISER BURNS, I-70 SHUT DOWN

(Wayne County, IN)---70 was shut down in both the east and westbound lanes in western Wayne County Thursday afternoon. It began when a person suffered a medical incident near the State Road 1 exit. A Wayne County Sheriff’s deputy arrived to help, but the cruiser caught fire and became fully engulfed in flame. According to the department, the interstate was shut down out of an abundance of caution due to the ammunition that was in the cruiser. The fire did not result in any injuries.
WAYNE COUNTY, IN
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
88K+
Followers
114K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy