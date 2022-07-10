ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Blue Ford F-150 Wanted in Hit and Run of 11-Year-Old Philadelphia Boy

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a vehicle that was involved in a hit and run incident that left an 11-year-old boy in critical condition. At approximately 6:51 pm on Thursday, July 7, 2022,...

Philadelphia Police Department Needs Your Help: Shooting Investigation

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public’s help with information in reference to a shooting that took place on July 11, 2022. The incident occurred at 4201 E. Cheltenham Ave at 1:49 pm, when a 46-year-old male victim was found lying in the street suffering from gunshot wounds to his buttocks and left ankle. The victim was transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and listed in stable condition.
Police Seek Suspects in ATM Skimming Device Installation in Delaware County

HAVERTOWN, PA — In an effort to identify the suspects involved in an ATM skimming device installation, police have released pictures of the men. The Haverford Township Police department says that on June 27, 2022, the pictured males placed a skimmer device in the ATM of the Franklin Mint FCU on Township Line Road in Havertown, Delaware County. Authorities are asking for help from the public in identifying these individuals. This is not the first time these suspects have been involved in criminal activity; they were also photographed in a previous incident.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
Philadelphia Man Arrested for Selling Fentanyl and Heroin in Chester County

WEST CHESTER, PA — Chester County District Attorney’s office announced that Walter Williams, age 33, of Philadelphia, was arrested on May 23, 2022, and charged with multiple counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and other related charges for selling fentanyl and heroin in Chester County. At the time of Williams’ arrest, Chester County Detectives and High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas seized 125 grams of raw fentanyl, 90 bags of packaged fentanyl, and drug paraphernalia from a motel in Glen Mills where he was staying.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Suspected Nordstrom Rack Shoplifter Arrested After 2-Hour Standoff On Overhang Above Center City Sidewalk

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A suspected shoplifter is arrested after a standoff high above a Center City sidewalk. Police say the man shoplifted from Nordstrom Rack. After he was caught, he refused to come down from an overhang on the side of the building. Chopper 3 was over 1700 Stock Exchange Plaza around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. It took police more than two hours to convince the suspect to surrender. No one was injured.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Police: 13-Year-Old Arrested In Connection With Atlantic City Double Shooting

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — A 13-year-old is in custody after a double shooting in Atlantic City on Tuesday. Police say the shooting happened just before 1 p.m. on the 1700 block of Atlantic Avenue. Police responded to the call, but didn’t find the victims at the scene. According to police, two men, ages 30 and 34, reported being at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division. They were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Police say the alleged shooter entered a three-story building nearby and after about a one-hour barricade, the teen suspect surrendered to police without incident. It’s unclear what led to the shooting at this time. A gun believed to be used in the shooting was found in the apartment the teenage suspect ran into, according to police. The teen has been charged with aggravated assault, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and related charges. They’re being held at Harborfields Juvenile Detention Center.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Police: 2 Men Killed In Possible Shootout In South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say two men are dead in a possible shootout in South Philadelphia. It happened around 3:15 a.m. Tuesday near 8th and Wolf Streets. Police say a 19-year-old man was shot at least three times in the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim, a 22-year-old man, was taken to the hospital where he later died. “Close to both of these victims was a handgun. So both victims had a semiautomatic handgun in very close proximity to where they were laying. We found a total of 35 spent shell casings,” Chief Insp. Scott Small said. Police say they pulled over a vehicle seen leaving the scene and found two semi-automatic handguns. Three people in that vehicle were taken into custody. Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
