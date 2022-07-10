ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Panel: A ban on fireworks? Will Fresno city council outlaw ‘Safe and Sane’ firework sales after flood of fire calls on the 4th

By Alexan Balekian
yourcentralvalley.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt least one Fresno city council member hints on social media that the council will consider...

www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 11

Cody James
3d ago

all the fireworks that set fire were illegal anyways so ur not gonna be stopping anything if there still getting them illegally just like guns so please don't play with our freedom before there's a revolution the town can't handle

Reply
5
just the facts please
2d ago

ATTENTION, ATTENTION U CANT STOP ILLEGAL FIREWORKS. U CAN TRY AND CONTROL THEM.if u want to spend hundreds on useless entertainment to see 10 seconds of light, then go for it. I personally soak my grass and roof to protect my personal property. I then grab a chair with snacks and drinks and watch the show in my neighborhood.

Reply
3
real talk
2d ago

what they need to do is ban the homeless they are lighting more fires than anything and nobody is doing anything about that

Reply(1)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Los Baños Enterprise

Correction: Former Merced County Sheriff and CA OES chief facing Fresno councilwoman in Assembly District 22 race

Publisher’s Note: In a June 15, 2022 article on our website and in the June 24th issue of the paper, we published information about the election results in Assembly District 22. However, following last year’s statewide redistricting, Los Banos is now located in Assembly District 27. Apologies for the mistake. That article has since been updated online with the following information:
MERCED COUNTY, CA
FOX26

Fresno restaurant owner angry with vandals over costly repairs

A Fresno restaurant owner is tired of making costly repairs due to vandalism. After being hit twice in the past week Yosemite Falls Cafe owner Manny Perales wants to see more arrests and criminals prosecuted. Yosemite Falls Cafe at Ashlan and Highway 99 is now in escrow and close to...
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Will Fresno Ever Re-Open the Popular Airways Pool?

For decades, the Airways Pool offered a respite from Fresno’s sizzling summer heat to families from across the city. And while the city has built partnerships with local high schools since Airways’ closing in 2017, none of them comes close to offering the low-cost experience that Airways did.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

How did these Central Valley cities get their names?

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Central Valley is full of unique locations – and their names only add to the sense of intrigue. From Merced to the north, Fresno in the middle, and Porterville to the south – how did these locations get their names? The places chosen are those with a population over 60,000 […]
FRESNO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fresno, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Fresno, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Panel: The fight over Measure C! Did city of Fresno blindside Fresno COG with 11th hour alternative proposal and was the community neglected in the process?

Measure C has sparked heated debate among the community and the elected officials looking to get it back on the ballot this November. Was the community involved enough in the process? Did the city of Fresno’s last minute alternative plan blindside the other Fresno COG members?. The Sunday Morning...
FRESNO, CA
KMJ

Shooting Closes Cedar Ave. In Southeast Fresno Early Monday Morning

(KMJ) — Police closed Cedar Ave. closed south of Church Ave. following a shooting Monday morning. Police say one person was shot at an apartment complex at Cedar and Eugenia Avenues in southeast Fresno around 3:30 a.m. Officers tell us that a person was taken to Community Regional Medical...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood Of Fire#City Council#Sane#Outlaw#4th Of July
kion546.com

Man arrested for carjacking FedEx driver in central Fresno

FRESNO, California (KFSN) — A man is in custody after an armed carjacking in Central Fresno. It happened around four Saturday afternoon in the area of Fruit and Shields Avenues. Police say a 45-year-old man pulled out a gun and demanded a FedEx driver get out of their delivery...
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Exclusive: Fresno COG executive director argues they didn’t ignore public input on Measure C, believes it will make it to November ballot

After more than six hours of heated debate on whether or not Measure C should be back on the ballot this November, the city of Fresno’s 11th hour alternative plan was approved by Fresno COG with an 11-4 vote. The executive director of Fresno Council of Governments, Tony Boren sat down with Alexan Balekian following the contentious meeting and the vote that now takes another step forward to being back on the ballot for a 30-year, $6.8 billion extension.
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

See Why Customers Flocked to Fresno Cannabis Store on Day 1

Customers were lined up Monday morning outside The Artist Tree, a cannabis store that had its grand opening at Palm and Nees avenues. For many, the opening was long in coming. Although California voters legalized recreational marijuana use in 2016, the city of Fresno delayed granting licenses for dispensaries, which popped up in other Valley locations in the intervening years.
FRESNO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
GV Wire

Heat Wave ‘Like a Pressure Cooker’ Descends on Fresno, Valley

As heat waves go, the one that’s hitting Fresno this week is kind of boring — unless you don’t have air-conditioning and/or you work outdoors, in which case you should prepare to break a sweat. Monday’s forecast high is 105 degrees, the start of an eight-day stretch...
FRESNO, CA
ABC30 Central Valley

Hidden Adventures: An Amtrak trip to Hanford

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- High gas prices have many of us rethinking summer travel but Amtrak offers a budget-friendly alternative while discovering what Central California has to offer. A short relaxing trek through the countryside where you'll discover history and experience a unique hometown feel in Hanford awaits. Rail passes...
HANFORD, CA
FOX26

Fresno Police K9 officer Turbo passes away

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26 NEWS) — The Fresno Police Department has announced the passing of one of its K9 officers. K9 Turbo started his career on the force in 2009. He and his handler, Officer Matt Vincent, “enjoyed an extremely successful career together,” the FPD says. Turbo had...
FRESNO, CA
clovisroundup.com

Clovis Pedestrian Bridge Funding Secured

Senator Andreas Borgeas announced on Monday, July 11, that funding for the Clovis Pedestrian Bridge had been secured. In a press release from Borgeas released on Monday, July 11, Borgeas announced funding for the Clovis Pedestrian Bridge had been found in the state budget deal. Plans to construct the Pedestrian...
CLOVIS, CA
sierranewsonline.com

Highway 41 and Victoria Lane Traffic Accident

OAKHURST–California Highway Patrol is reporting a motor vehicle accident located at Highway 41 and Victoria Lane. One vehicle is involved. An ambulance is en route, injuries are unknown at this time. One person is reportedly trapped in the vehicle. Traffic is backing up on Highway 41 in the Deadwood area according to the California Department of Transportation (Cal Trans) quick map. Please use caution in the area and expect delays.
OAKHURST, CA
KMJ

Man Accused of Arson & Vandalism Arrested in Kings County

STRATFORD, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A Stratford man was arrested after the Kings County Sheriff’s Department says he set fire to a cell tower at Stratford Elementary School. Deputies responded to the report that the tower was on fire around 8:20 a.m. on Friday, July 8th. The Kings County...
KINGS COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Woman killed in Hwy 33 crash near Mendota

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. ( ) – A 41-year-old woman died following a two-vehicle crash outside Mendota last week, according to the Fresno County Coroner’s Office. On July 5, officials say 41-year-old Dolores Llamas Martinez of Fresno was in a sedan that came to a stop at Highway 33 and Panoche Road. As the sedan then entered the intersection it was struck by a minivan traveling southbound on Highway 33.
MENDOTA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy