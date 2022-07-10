Panel: A ban on fireworks? Will Fresno city council outlaw ‘Safe and Sane’ firework sales after flood of fire calls on the 4th
At least one Fresno city council member hints on social media that the council will consider...www.yourcentralvalley.com
At least one Fresno city council member hints on social media that the council will consider...www.yourcentralvalley.com
all the fireworks that set fire were illegal anyways so ur not gonna be stopping anything if there still getting them illegally just like guns so please don't play with our freedom before there's a revolution the town can't handle
ATTENTION, ATTENTION U CANT STOP ILLEGAL FIREWORKS. U CAN TRY AND CONTROL THEM.if u want to spend hundreds on useless entertainment to see 10 seconds of light, then go for it. I personally soak my grass and roof to protect my personal property. I then grab a chair with snacks and drinks and watch the show in my neighborhood.
what they need to do is ban the homeless they are lighting more fires than anything and nobody is doing anything about that
Comments / 11