Some Meta employees could lose their jobs as the company prepares for leaner times ahead. According to The Information, Maher Saba, Meta's VP for Remote Presence, has instructed managers to identify people on their team who "need support" by end of day on Monday. He also told the managers to "move to exit" poor performers "who are unable to get on track." Based on that wording, employees who get singled out will get the chance to redeem themselves, but since the company didn't respond to the publication's request for comment, it's not entirely clear what that means.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO