ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fruitland Park, FL

William Emmett Braham Sr.

By Staff Report
villages-news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWilliam Emmett Braham Sr., 86, of Fruitland Park, FL passed away Friday, July 1, 2022. He was born Tuesday, November 26, 1935 to Cecil...

www.villages-news.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
villages-news.com

James E. Hollinger

James E. Hollinger, 86, passed away on Wednesday July 6, 2022 from a four-month battle after suffering a stroke on his birthday, March 11. He was born in Rapho Township, Lancaster County, PA to John Henry and Edna (Enterline) Hollinger. His lifetime work was in the banking industry and retired from CoreStates Bank in Lancaster, PA.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Michael James Rung

Michael James Rung, of The Villages, passed away June 16, 2022. Beloved husband of Shirley (Mandel) Rung, and the late Frances (Ott) Rung; father of, James Rung (Patti), Michael Rung (Barbara); son of, James and Maryellen Rung; brother of John Rung (Pam), Daniel Rung (Connie), and Janice Smith (William); grandfather to, Joseph Rung, Sarah Matteson (Christopher), Michael Rung, and Cody Rung; brother in-law of, Michael and Elizabeth Schnellinger, Dorothy Schwab, and Edward and Penny Mandel.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Elonto Hernandez

Elonto Hernandez, 73, beloved husband of Ana Mangual-Hernandez, died peacefully with his family by his side on Wednesday 6, 2022 at Cornerstone Hospice, The Villages, FL. He was born to the late Elonto and Enedina Hernandez in Barranquitas Puerto Rico on August 27, 1948 where he also grew up. When he was working in the Regional Hospital of Bayamon he met the love of his life, Ana Mangual. They married on February 13, 1982.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Lewis C. Knopp

Lewis C. Knopp, 91, went to rest in Jesus Christ on June 28, 2022 following a long struggle with Alzheimer’s. He was born June 15, 1931 in WV to Harold Knopp and Charlotte Staats. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, and three sisters. He is...
THE VILLAGES, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fruitland Park, FL
Florida State
Florida Obituaries
villages-news.com

Lawrence A. Pelkey

Lawrence A “Larry” Pelkey passed away unexpectedly on Monday, July 4, 2022; he was 72 years old. He is survived by his wife, Wanda, and two sons, Kevin of Georgia and Jason of Rhode Island, daughter in-law Cecelia and 2 grandchildren Andrew and Margaret. Along with brothers, Jerry (wife Valerie) , Gary, Eric (wife Rhonda), one sister Pamela Fournier (husband Steven), several nieces and nephews and his father Winfred “Manny” Pelkey. His mother, Viola, predeceased him.
BUSHNELL, FL
villages-news.com

John Francis Sullivan

John Francis Sullivan, 88, of The Villages, Florida passed away peacefully at his home Thursday, July 7, 2022, surrounded by his loving children and wife of 67 years. He was born on December 23, 1933 in Salem, Massachusetts; the son of Thomas and Bertha (Crowell) Sullivan. He was married on November 11, 1954 in Salem, Massachusetts to his grade school sweetheart and true love of his life, Ethel Elizabeth Raymond; surviving.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

William Kurrasch

William “Bill” Kurrasch, of Ontario, NY and the Villages, Florida left us on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 after a courageous battle with esophageal cancer. He was predeceased by parents, Edward and Delores “Paula” Kurrasch. He leaves behind a devoted wife, Hazel; sons, Paul (Lonna) and Michael (Sarah); grandchildren, Jayde, Sari and Ryland; brother, Don of Texas; nephews, Kevin and David.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Samuel Charles Gottshall

Samuel Charles Gottshall was a doctor, husband, and father of five children. He passed away on June 11, 2022 at age 90. He was born to Hannah Mary Gottshall on October 26, 1931 and was raised in Trappe, PA in Montgomery County. Raised on his grandparents’ farm, Samuel learned to be hard working and self-reliant, all PA Mennonite/ Church of the Brethren values. While attending Collegeville Trappe High School (Class of 1949) he mowed lawns for the business men in town who later helped him get scholarships for nearby Ursinus College (class of 1953). He achieved an MD from Hahnemann Medical College in Philadelphia class of 1957. He specialized in anesthesiology, working at a Reading Hospital in Reading, PA where he met his wife, Margaret Wray Ringler (Peggy). They married on July 16, 1966 and had over 50 years of wedded bliss. They had 3 children together: John, Jennifer and Robert who together brought them 6 grandchildren. Samuel retired from anesthesia completing 23 years at Moses Taylor Hospital in Scranton, PA in 2004.
LADY LAKE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fl
villages-news.com

Kathleen Burkin-Humbard

Kathleen “Kathy” Louise Burkin-Humbard, 74, of The Villages, Florida, and formerly of Fremont, Ohio passed away at her home surrounded by family on Sunday, July 3, 2022. She was born the daughter of Robin and Gladys (Basinger) Bunn in Fremont, Ohio on August 10, 1947. Kathy was a graduate of Fremont- Ross High School and received a degree in Business from the Columbus Business School. She was employed for five years at Our Lady of the Pines before becoming a co-owner of the Fort Stephenson House where she was essential in creating a loving, welcoming environment, and ambiance for the residents. After retiring in late 2017, she and her husband Ken were able to enjoy their new life in The Villages, Florida where she finally had time to enjoy socializing and spending time with friends and family. Kathy loved playing Mah-jongg, card games, Farkle, and acting as the Treasurer of the Buckeye Club and Secretary of the Three CCCs Club. Those who were lucky enough to be part of her life know that Kathy was a force of nature. She was incredibly generous and loved all her family, friends, and residents with all she had.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Joseph Francis Reich

Joseph “JR” Francis Reich, age 96, passed away peacefully at CornerStone Hospice on June 18, 2022 surrounded by his loving wife and family members. Mr. Reich was born on March 4, 1926 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to Alma Louise Thoma and Ambrose F. Reich. Mr. Reich was predeceased by his parents, brother (Father Paul) and sister (Helen Cuthbert). He is survived by his wife, Anna Miles-Reich, stepchildren, dearly loved nieces and extended family.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Thomas William Hall

Thomas William Hall passed away peacefully on July 6th at home in The Villages, Florida with his wife of 55 years by his side. Born in Watertown, New York to Wendall and Margaret Hall. Tom was one of seven children with three brothers and three sisters. He moved to Boynton...
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Seward F. Hull III

Seward F. Hull III (Fred Hull), of Clinton, Ct. and The Villages, Florida passed away on Sunday, July 3rd, after a long fight with multiple health issues at the Lake City, Fla. VA hospital. He is survived by his loving wife Joanne Triolo, who was with him at his side....
THE VILLAGES, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
villages-news.com

Fabio Marino

Fabio Marino, 85, of The Villages, Florida passed away on July 2, 2022. He was born in Popoli, Italy, and is preceded in death by his parents Pietro and Antonina, and his wife Carol. He is survived by his son Peter, daughter Emily Holl, son-in-law Tom, and grandsons Leo and Edward.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Wildwood police detective and administrator honored for their service

A police department administrator and a detective were honored for their service at Monday’s Wildwood City Commission meeting by Police Chief Randy Parmer. Both received a plaque from the department as well as certificates and other awards from the American Legion Tri-City Post in Wildwood. Parmer described administrator Stacey...
WILDWOOD, FL
villages-news.com

Woman with drugs arrested by Lady Lake police nabbed again two days later

A woman with drugs who was arrested by Lady Lake police was nabbed again two days later in Leesburg. Shana Lori Harbin, 36, of Leesburg, was at the wheel of a vehicle at about 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the Sunoco gas station on U.S. Hwy. 27/441, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A police officer checked on a passenger in the vehicle who appeared to be passed out. Harbin said the passenger was “just tired.” The officer suspected the passenger was under the influence of drugs.
LADY LAKE, FL
villages-news.com

Villager nabbed in golf cart DUI near recreation center asks to be let off with a warning

A Villager nabbed on a driving under the influence charge while at the wheel of a golf cart wanted law enforcement to let her off with a warning. Donna Frances Hansen, 62, of the Village of Chatham, was driving the golf cart at about 7 p.m. Saturday on Mulberry Lane near the Mulberry Grove Recreation Center when she swerved into another vehicle’s lane of traffic and almost hit the curb, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The other person stopped to see if Hansen needed assistance and discovered the New York native was apparently under the influence. There was an alcoholic beverage in the center console of the golf cart.
MARION COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Villages Charter School alum arrested after nearly causing crash

An alumnus of The Villages Charter School was arrested after nearly causing a crash near Oxford Oaks on U.S. 301. Taylor Christine Baltzell-Stabile, 22, who lives at Lakeside Landings in Oxford, was driving a black 2019 Ford Mustang early Friday morning when she nearly caused an accident, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.
OXFORD, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy