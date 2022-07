If you thought Rory McIlroy has had harsh things to say about LIV Golf, just wait until you hear Martin Slumbers give his two cents. The chief executive of The Royal & Ancient Golf Club at St. Andrews sounded off on the Saudi Arabia-funded breakaway league this week ahead of the first round of The Open Championship. Although this weekend's tournament is allowing golfers from LIV Golf to participate, Slumbers had nothing nice to say about the golf circuit they are playing for.

GOLF ・ 26 MINUTES AGO