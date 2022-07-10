Welcome to MeTV!

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 3 days ago

MeTV network is available locally on Yakima / Tri-Cities affiliate KVEW on channel 42.2. If this isn’t the way you watch, click here to see Where to Watch. Are you watching MeTV on Frndly TV? Switch to the streaming schedule. 5:00am. Remind Me. Highway Patrol. The Collector (s4,...

metv.com

Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: How Old Is Ducky Actor David McCallum?

The cast of “NCIS” has seen a lot of turnover since debuting its pilot episode so many years ago. However, nearly two decades later, one cast member continues to make occasional returns, much to the delight of fans. Sean Murray and Brian Dietzen are two of the three remaining original season one cast members. They continue to hold prominent roles within the series. However, it’s “NCIS” former medical examiner, Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard, played by David McCallum, that continues to bring joy to fans with each appearance. And, despite the actor’s age, each Ducky appearance is nothing short of dynamic.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

'24' and 'NCIS' Star Gregory Itzin Dead at 74

Gregory Itzin, star of "24," "NCIS" and several other huge TV hits, has died ... according to a close friend and co-worker. Gregory played U.S. Prez Charles Logan for 6 years on "24" ... a brilliant role, alongside Kiefer Sutherland, that earned him an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Perry Mason' Season 2 Adds 'CSI' Fan Favorite

Wallace Langham is joining the HBO family for the second season of Perry Mason. Deadline reports that the CSI fan favorite, who also appears on Apple TV+'s Physical and For All Mankind, as well as Amazon Prime Video's The Boys, will recur as Melville Phipps in the upcoming second season of the HBO reimagining of classic characters.
TV SERIES
Popculture

HBO Cancels New Sci-Fi Series After Just One Season

There is no future for the Time Traveler's Wife. After one season, HBO canceled its adaptation of Audrey Niffenegger's best-selling novel. Steven Moffat (Doctor Who, Sherlock) adapted the story of the romance between a woman (Rose Leslie) and a man who unwittingly travels through time (Theo James). "Though HBO will...
TV SERIES
FanSided

NCIS Season 20 is not coming to CBS in July 2022

Our eyes are on the return date for NCIS. We want to know when we’ll get answers about Parker. When is the NCIS Season 20 premiere?. We left Parker and the team in a questionable situation. Parker is being framed for murder, and his ex-wife has something to do with it. What exactly is this case all about? We have to wait for the NCIS Season 20 premiere to get our answers.
TV SERIES
EW.com

'Breaking Bad': Creator Vince Gilligan explains series finale

[SPOILER ALERT: Stop reading if you have not watched the finale of Breaking Bad, titled "Felina." This story contains discussion of major plot points.]. You've now had a few minutes to gather your breath, wipe away the tears and start to process that brutal and poignant series finale of Breaking Bad. Whether your predictions were on the money barrel or off-base, you will most certainly want to read what series creator Vince Gilligan had to say about this satiating last-ever episode, which saw the fall of meth kingpin Walter White (Bryan Cranston). "Ours is nothing if not a definitive ending to the series," says the show's mastermind, who also wrote and directed the episode. It's a heady challenge to wrap up five seasons of one of TV's most daring, beloved and obsessed-over dramas in a manner that's provocative and satisfying, and Gilligan was keenly aware of it as he and his writers toiled away for endless hours in search of the perfect ending. "I think plenty of people out there will have had a different ending for this show in their mind's eye and therefore we're bound to disappoint a certain number of folks," he says, "but I really think I can say with confidence that we made ourselves happy and that was not remotely a sure thing for the better part of a year. I feel that the ending satisfies me and that's something that I'm happy about." Gilligan spoke with EW about the fates for Walt and Jesse, the possible alternate endings, the classic Western movie that turned out to be a huge influence on the ending and the most structurally important scene of the finale.
TV SERIES
TVLine

The Real Love Boat: Rebecca Romijn, Jerry O'Connell to Host CBS Series

Click here to read the full article. Real-life marrieds Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O’Connell have set a course for adventure, as the co-hosts of CBS‘ The Real Love Boat dating series. Premiering Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 9/8c — as a part of a new all-reality block, where it will be hammocked by Survivor and The Amazing Race — The Real Love Boat brings singles together to sail the Mediterranean on a luxury cruise ship while looking for love. “Destination dates, challenges and surprise singles will test the couples’ compatibility and chemistry,” says the synopsis. And, “Like the beloved original scripted series,...
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

What We Do in the Shadows Returns, The Bob's Burgers Movie Hits HBO Max and Hulu

Everyone’s favorite vampires return to the small screen tonight as What We Do in the Shadows kicks off its fourth season on FX with back-to-back episodes. Also today: The Bob’s Burgers Movie arrives on HBO Max and Hulu after a brief run in theaters, Michael Pollan explores psychedelics in How to Change Your Mind, and Netflix bows the French true crime documentary My Daughter’s Killer. Here’s what’s new and noteworthy on TV this Tuesday:
MOVIES
AOL Corp

Update: Chad Cancelled at TBS on Day of Season 2 Premiere

Nasim Pedrad’s Chad just can’t catch a break. TBS has cancelled the single-camera comedy just hours ahead of its previously scheduled Season 2 premiere. The cable network intends to assist in the search for a new home for Season 2. More from TVLine. “As we continue to assess...
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Fans Are in a Full-on Debate About the Show’s Best Character

For 19 seasons now, the popular CBS investigative TV drama series, NCIS has been entertaining audiences. And, when a series runs as long as NCIS, fans get to meet a variety of interesting characters. Some of these popular characters have become staples for the show’s entire run. Others, however, have only joined the team in recent years. Still, other NCIS players were a big part of the series early on. Only to have said goodbye to the team after a few seasons. Now, fans of the popular CBS series are taking a look back at the popular show. Debating which character is the “best” in the series so far.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

What Time Will ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ Season 4 Be on FX and Hulu?

Thanks to the return of What We Do in the Shadows, your favorite vampires are back. This month marks the return of one of FX‘s best shows as well as one of the funniest series on television. And after Season 3’s final, we know you’ve been dying to know what happens next. Wondering how you can watch the latest season of What We Do in the Shadows on FX and Hulu? We more than have you covered. Here’s everything you need to know. When Does What We Do in the Shadows Season 4 Premiere on FX? Welcome back to one of the best...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Song Exploder’ Creator Hrishikesh Hirway Signs With CAA (Exclusive)

Hrishikesh Hirway, the musician and creator of the hit podcast Song Exploder, has signed with CAA. Song Exploder, which first launched in 2014, features interviews with musicians who discuss the backstories and creative process behind some of their songs. Past guests have included Fleetwood Mac, Tame Impala, Sheryl Crow, Lorde and Dua Lipa, among many others.More from The Hollywood ReporterListen to 50-Plus Emmy Nominees' 'Awards Chatter' Podcast EpisodesMichelle Visage Signs With APA (Exclusive)Brett Goldstein Signs With WME In 2020, the podcast was adapted into a Netflix series produced and directed by Morgan Neville, with the first season bringing on Alicia Keys, R.E.M., Lin-Manuel Miranda and...
MUSIC
Entertainment Weekly

Westworld recap: The Années folles of man

In "Annees Folles," directed by Hanelle M. Culpepper, and written by Kevin Lau and Suzanne Wrubel, our heroes walk into familiar loops with uncertain outcomes, where all paths may "lead to destruction." We open with Bernard (Jeffrey Wright) inside the Sublime, where he —and a pale horse — wander through...
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Quantum Leap' Reboot: Everything We Know About the Revival Series

The classic sci-fi TV show Quantum Leap is getting a revival, and new details have now emerged about the plot. Per Deadline, the initial logline of the NBC series explained that it has "been 30 years since Dr. Sam Beckett (Scott Bakula) stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished. Now a new team has been assembled to restart the project in the hopes of understanding the mysteries behind the machine and the man who created it."
TV & VIDEOS

