Macy Gray says America left her ‘traumatized’

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMacy Gray has been the center of controversy this week. The singer received backlash for comments she made about gender identity during an interview with Piers Morgan, which prompted critics to call her “ignorant,” “transphobic,” a “one-hit wonder” and a “TERF” (transgender-exclusionary radical feminist ). Gray has continued to speak out...

Say Goodbye To Macy Gray — She Outed Herself As A TERF

On July 4, a day when selective freedom was celebrated in America, it was only fitting that Macy Gray chose to go on known bigot Piers Morgan’s show Uncensored and reveal herself as a transphobe on national television. After all, trans women in the U.S. are still fighting for their rights and for the freedom “Independence Day” claims all Americans are granted. In the controversial interview, Gray stated, “Just because you go change your parts, doesn’t make you a woman.” Gray’s statement is disappointing on a lot of levels, especially because it completely disregards the identity and humanity of all trans women, but also because Gray is a Black woman. Black trans women are being murdered at alarming rates around the world, and we’re coming off of the deadliest year for trans people on record. The womanhood of Black women is constantly called into question, and Black trans women are dying because of this ignorance. It’s frustrating to see the singer engage in the same violent rhetoric that upholds gender discrimination and marginalizes all Black women — including our trans sisters.
Hoda Kotb, 57, Returns From Vacation Amid Reports Of Tension With Coworker Savannah Guthrie, 50: How Cancer Can Bring A New Perspective To Workplace Stresses

Despite these source accounts, the ladies have kept it classy and appear to support one another, at least on the surface. Besides, let’s be real, who doesn’t have issues with even their best friends sometimes?. Hopefully, if there are any current issues in the workplace, Hoda rises above...
‘America’s Got Talent’: Simon Cowell Left Shocked by This ‘Fantastically Creepy’ Performance

We’ve seen some captivating performances, ranging between magic, music, and more, during America’s Got Talent‘s 17th season so far. However, during the show’s fifth round of auditions on Tuesday, one massively unique choir group left judge Simon Cowell utterly shocked by what he deemed a “fantastically creepy” performance. Check out the clip below.
'Wendy Williams Show' Fans Outraged as Show's Online Presence Is Erased

Fans were sad enough that The Wendy Williams Show came to an end last month but now they are devastated to see its social media presence vanishing. On Monday, the talk show's entire YouTube channel disappeared along with its Facebook page, taking 13 years' worth of clips with it. Fans on social media are shocked and horrified by this development.
Meredith Vieira Reveals If She'd Return to 'The View'

Meredith Vieira may still be taking on new projects, but there is at least one project that fans shouldn't be expecting Vieira to add to her resumé – a return to The View. During a recent interview with E's Daily Pop, during which she talked about her recent cameo on Peacock's Kate and John, among other things, Vieira opened up about her thoughts on returning to the long-running ABC talk show 16 years after she last appeared at the discussion table as a permanent host.
‘America’s Got Talent’ Sneak Peek: Travis Japan Entertains Simon Cowell & Terry Crews (VIDEO)

Auditions continue on America’s Got Talent for Season 17, and in the sixth week, on July 12, a song and dance entertainment group from Tokyo, Japan. In TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek the seven-person Travis Japan — Kaito “Chaka” Miyachika, Kaito “Umi” Nakamura, Ryuya “Shime” Shimekake, Noeru “Noel” Kawashima, Shizuya “Shizu” Yoshizawa, “Genta” Matsuda, and Kaito “Machu” Matsukura, first brought together as children in 2012 — take the stage. And as you can see in the clip, they not only entertain the audience, but host Terry Crews and judge Simon Cowell seem to be enjoying the performance as well.
Ricky Martin denies restraining order, calls allegations 'completely false'

Ricky Martin denied restraining order allegations on social media after a judge issued the order against the singer in Puerto Rico on Friday. Martin, 50, took to Twitter on Sunday evening to dispel the "false allegations" of the domestic violence restraining order, which was filed days after the "Livin' La Vida Loca" singer was hit with a lawsuit seeking over $3 million by his former manager.
The Bachelorette 2022 was filmed across the world for the first time since 2019

Watching The Bachelorette is like being on vacation from the comfort of your home – and the locations never disappoint. The wait for the latest season is finally over, as The Bachelorette returned for their nineteenth season yesterday. This has been one of the most anticipated seasons in Bachelor Nation history, as for the first time ever, there is two lucky ladies looking for love.
