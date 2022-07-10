How to live stream Djokovic vs Kyrgios: Wimbledon 2022 Men's Final ends in non-shock result

The Djokovic Kyrgios Wimbledon men's final went all the way, but if you missed it, you can still stream it, free, from anywhere. It says something about the state of the world right now that we had a robot and a moron contesting this particular final, but there we go.

Djokovic, who has finally found an opponent who makes him seem comparatively likeable, just handed Kyrgios's ass to him. That'll give his Australian opponent yet another thing to feel angry and aggrieved about.

The good news is that if you've missed it, you can still rewatch on BBC iPlayer by following the instructions below and clicking 'play from start', if you hurry. Admittedly we just gave away the result, but you can still savour the game, and the gamesmanship.

Read on for your full guide on how to live stream the Men's Wimbledon 2022 Final online and watch the tennis – in some cases for free – no matter where you are in the world with our live stream guide below. And if you're out of the country and can't access your preferred domestic broadcaster, you can always use a VPN to bypass any geo-restrictions .

When does Wimbledon 2022 Men's Singles Final take place?

This year’s final takes place on Centre Court at the All England Club in London on Sunday, July 10.

The match is expected to get underway at 2pm BST / 9am ET / 6am PT / 11pm AEST / 1am NZST.

Where can I watch Wimbledon 2022 Men's Final for free in the UK?

Few national broadcasters cover a sporting event quite like the BBC does with Wimbledon in the UK, and this year's Men's Final will be particularly special with it marking the final time much-loved broadcaster Sue Barker will be presenting its coverage ahead of her retirement.

The free-to-air terrestrial channel will be showing the final on linear channel BBC One as well as on its Red Button service .

Coverage including all the build up to the final begins at 1pm BST on both services.

To watch the BBC’s coverage you should have a valid UK TV licence, and you can watch all the action online via BBC iPlayer , its streaming platform, available on plenty of devices, including:

Smart TVs: JVC, Philips, LG, Polaroid, Panasonic, Samsung

JVC, Philips, LG, Polaroid, Panasonic, Samsung Desktop: Windows, Mac

Windows, Mac Mobile: iOS, Android

iOS, Android Media streamers: Amazon Fire TV, Now TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku

Amazon Fire TV, Now TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku Consoles: Xbox One, PS4

How to live stream Wimbledon 2022 Men's Final tennis if you're abroad

If you're out of the country for any of the action from this year’s tournament, you can still get access to a live stream - simply use the best VPN around to get past those geo-restrictions.

With most domestic broadcasters locking streaming services to their country, you may hit a wall when it comes to accessing the likes of BBC iPlayer, 9Now and ESPN when overseas. However, by getting yourself a handy streaming VPN , you can hop on a server within the US or UK (or anywhere else for that matter depending on where your online content is geo-restricted to), and this will switch your IP address to make it appear as if you're browsing right from the comfort of your own home.

ExpressVPN is the champ of VPN providers with its excellent speed, plethora of security features, and, of course, its ability to unlock geo-restricted content and get us the best seat in the house for Wimbledon 2022.

Better still, it offers new customers a 30-day money back guarantee , allowing you to give it a shot and find out if it's actually the service for you, before you part with your hard-earned dollar. Better still, right now you can save 49% and receive an additional 3 months with your plan for free.

- Try out ExpressVPN 100% risk free to stream Djokovic vs Kyrgios

How to live stream Wimbledon 2022 Men's Final tennis online in the US

Another option for those that don't have cable is streaming service Sling TV with its Sling Orange plan, saving 50% off your first first month , including ESPN channels, as well as 30 other sports and family channels.

Alternatively, get FuboTV which carries a host of premium TV channels including ESPN ABC. New subscribers can take advantage of a free 7-day trial . After the trial ends, the service will set you back $699.99 a month for 120 channels.

How to live stream Wimbledon 2022 Men's Final tennis anywhere else in the world

Regardless of which part of the world you're tuning in from, there's a Wimbledon 2022 live stream for you that'll let you catch every serve, smash and volley.

Canadian tennis fans can watch all the action via TSN and French-language channel TVA Sports. Both networks will let you watch matches online too - either by registering with details of your pay TV provider, or by signing up for a standalone streaming package.

TSN Direct streaming service is priced at $7.99 a day or $19.99 a month, while TVA Sports Direct is also perfect for cord-cutting Canadians, costing just $19.99 a month.

Start time for Canadians for Djokovic vs Kyrgios is at 9am ET / 6am PT on Sunday morning.

If you're in Australia, there’s even better news as you’ll be able to cheer on (or indeed boo) Canberra's Nick Kyrgios in the final without spending a cent. You can watch all the key action from the All England Club live via Channel 9 and 9Gem , which are free to watch .

That means you can also fire up a Wimbledon live stream on the 9Now streaming service , which is completely free to use too.

If Channel 9’s coverage doesn’t provide enough grass Court action for you, then you might want to take a look at Stan Sport, which is live streaming every match on every court, ad-free. A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), but you can take advantage of a 7-day FREE trial .

Djokovic vs Kyrgios is expected to begin no earlier than 11pm AEST on Sunday night Down Under.

How to use a VPN to unblock any restrictions

If you're outside of your preferred broadcaster's boundaries, you can use a VPN to unblock any geo-restrictions and watch a Wimbledon 2022 live stream as if you were right at home. Here's our step-by-step guide on how to do just that.

VPN - standing for virtual private network - offers security and anonymity as you browse online, using set protocols to encrypt your data and make it unreadable to outsiders.

- offers security and anonymity as you browse online, using set protocols to encrypt your data and make it unreadable to outsiders. As a part of that, you can also switch your IP address , which identifies your location.

, which identifies your location. Most VPNs offer a list of locations where its servers are based to join. Connecting to them switches your IP to appear as if you're browsing from that country/city. In turn, you can then access content locked to that country .

to join. to appear as if you're browsing from that country/city. In turn, you can then . When it comes to finding a VPN, you should make sure you find the best one that's suitable for your chosen device , with VPN providers offering compatibility for a ton of devices, including VPN for Mac , and even a range of fairly nifty free VPNs .

, with VPN providers offering compatibility for a ton of devices, including VPN for Mac , and even a range of fairly nifty free VPNs . Once you've made the decision for the most suitable VPN for your device and your means for using a VPN, sign-up and install it .

. To live stream Wimbledon 2022, all you need to do is select a UK server from its list of available servers and connect . You'll then be able to hop over those geo-restrictions, with the likes of BBC iPlayer opening its online gates to you.

. You'll then be able to hop over those geo-restrictions, with the likes of BBC iPlayer opening its online gates to you. We also want to ensure your money is well spent, so we would recommend going for a VPN that offers a risk free trial. ExpressVPN is one of many providers that has a 30-day money back guarantee .

