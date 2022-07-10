ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arsenal report: Gunners considering shock bid to prise midfield star from London rivals

By Tom Hancock
Arsenal are reportedly weighing up an audacious swoop for Chelsea star N'Golo Kante.

The World Cup-winning Frenchman is one of Thomas Tuchel's main men in midfield - but with his contract due to expire at the end of next season, the Blues might be open to selling him this summer.

And, according to the Star , Arsenal are interested in bringing the 31-year-old to the Emirates Stadium.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is said to be eager to improve his defensive midfield options - and master of disruption Kante certainly ought to fit the bill.

A title winner with Leicester in 2015-16 then Chelsea in 2016-17, Kante was named Premier League Player of the Season, PFA Players' Player of the Year and FWA Footballer of the Year for the latter.

(Image credit: Getty)

It's already been a busy summer for Arsenal - who have made four new additions, the biggest of them Gabriel Jesus - but Mikel Arteta appears determined to continue adding to his squad for the upcoming campaign. Speaking after Friday's 5-3 friendly win over Nurnberg, he said :

"There are more things that we would like to do if we can."

When asked specifically about rumours linking Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans with a move to North London, the Gunners boss replied:

"We can improve the team still in the market and we are going to try and do it, but we are not going to go into any specific names."

