Two men injured in Birmingham street shooting

A man has been jailed for the manslaughter of a 57-year-old man who was killed by a single punch to the head at a social club. Paul Brierley, 44, hit Paul Ologbose in an "unprovoked attack" outside the Higher Fold Sports and Social Club in Leigh on 23 January, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder following the death of a 38-year-old man. Thomas Campbell's body was discovered by officers on 3 July at his home in Riverside, Mossley, Greater Manchester. Greater Manchester Police said the woman, also 38, was arrested earlier. Stephen Cleworth,...
Police have arrested 17 people and executed 11 warrants in relation to a county lines drug supply investigation. Devon and Cornwall Police and Merseyside Police arrested 11 men, five women and one juvenile on suspicion of money laundering and being concerned in Class A drugs supply. More than 120 people...
Seven people have been arrested as part of an investigation into modern slavery and human trafficking. Four men and three woman, aged between 32 and 66, were arrested by officers who targeted addresses in Sheffield. South Yorkshire Police said three women, aged between 39 and 48, had been identified as...
The twin sister of a woman who was shot dead along with her daughters by the girls' father has described her loss as "incomprehensible". Kelly Fitzgibbons, 40, and Ava and Lexi Needham, aged four and two, were killed by Robert Needham, 42, at their home in Woodmancote on 29 March 2020.
A doctor tried to kill a fellow plastic surgeon by stabbing him in his home after the victim stopped his bid to set the house on fire, a jury has heard. Nottingham Crown Court heard Jonathan Peter Brooks hated Graeme Perks as he was a witness in disciplinary proceedings, which had begun three days before the stabbing.
The families of those killed in a mass shooting at a Texas school have expressed anger and outrage after new video was leaked showing the attack. The 82 minutes of CCTV footage from Uvalde, published by a local newspaper, shows the gunman's arrival and police waiting 77 minutes to confront him.
A second rape charge has been filed against an alleged US fugitive who is at the centre of an extradition case. US prosecutors in Utah said Nicholas Rossi raped a former girlfriend in 2008 - the same year he is accused of raping another woman. They claim Mr Rossi faked...
South Africa police have arrested three people in connection with the deaths of 21 people, mostly teenagers, at an East London tavern last month. They died mysteriously after collapsing, and police are still investigating the cause. The victims were found strewn across the floors and tables. The suspects, including the...
Two Greater Manchester Police officers will go on trial accused of making and sending an indecent image of a child. PC Cameron Barker, 27, of Droylsden, denied making an indecent photograph of a child on 23 March 2019 at Leeds Magistrates' Court. PC James Williams, 39, of Tyldesley, Wigan, pleaded...
Rape victims should no longer be offered support by Met Police officers, London's victims' commissioner says. Claire Waxman said the force was failing to provide effective support to victims and an independent body should be appointed instead. Officers should continue with their investigative work, she added. The Met said it...
A man who repeatedly stabbed a boy in a "horrifying" fatal attack in a street and shop has been jailed for life. Derlano Samuels, 17, was stabbed on a road by Cam'Ron Dunn, in Cape Hill, Smethwick, before running into a shop where he was attacked again. He was found...
A man has been jailed for six years after a loaded handgun was found hidden under his bed in a caravan. Gjekson Pusi, of Hartington Street, Derby, was arrested on 23 May after police discovered a Glock pistol with ammunition in Laindon, Essex. He admitted possession of a handgun and...
An inquest into the death of an 11-year old boy after an incident off the Pembrokeshire coast has been opened. Zac Thompson, from Pembroke Dock, was rescued from the sea at West Angle Bay on 1 July. The inquest was told that at 21:00 BST, the coastguard was alerted to...
The family of a 15-year-old boy who died in a quarry fall say they are "heartbroken" and have called for help solving the "mystery" surrounding his death. Myron Davies was named as the boy who died on 6 July after the incident near Limekiln Road in Abersychan, Torfaen. His family...
The husband of a teacher whose body was found in undergrowth after she went missing has appeared in court charged with her murder. The body of Abi Fisher, 29, from Castleford was discovered off Southmoor Road, near Brierley, on Sunday. Describing her as a "beautiful angel", her family promised to...
Two men have been charged after a man died following an attack outside a pub in North Yorkshire. Alan Barefoot, 32, suffered serious head injuries and died in hospital a week after he was assaulted in Thirsk Market Place on 16 October 2021. A 22-year-old man, from Thirsk, has been...
A man has been jailed for killing a grandfather who he attacked in a dispute of an alleged £25 debt. Edward Roberts, 48, pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of James Robinson, 68, in the Malyons Mews area of Pitsea, Essex in September. Roberts had denied murder and was due...
A lorry driver accused of murdering a young woman with an electric power tool inside a shipping container has told a court she poisoned him with iced coffee and died while he suffered a "sort of amnesia". Necolai Paizan, 64, is alleged to have repeatedly hit 20-year-old Agnes Akom over...
July 13 (UPI) -- Police in New York City said they are searching for a suspect who's been stabbing homeless men in their sleep throughout Manhattan, resulting in the death of one person. Authorities said the suspect, described as a Black man in his 30s, has stabbed three people this...
