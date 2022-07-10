ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best EARLY Amazon Prime Day deals that can save you up to 45%

By Fiona Connor
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

AMAZON Prime Day is just around the corner and amazing deals will save you 45 per cent on some items.

This year's shopping bonanza will kick off on July 12 and offer huge discounts through July 13.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k02LZ_0galQHqd00
Here we reveal some of the best early Amazon Prime Day deals that can save you up to 45 per cent
  • Shop Amazon Prime Day deals here

It is usually held around the time of Amazon's birthday, July 15, although last year, it was held on June 21 and ran through June 22.

You will have 48 hours to cash in on the deals and discounts.

But a range of products, including popular sofas, electronics and home appliances are already up for grabs.

For just $300 shoppers can pick up the Amazon Fire 55-inch Omni Series 4K Smart TV.

Normally priced at $560, that's a saving of $260 - enabling purchasers to enjoy the vibrant 4K Ultra HD picture and assistance of the Alexa.

The Amazon Fire TV Gaming bundle was $120 - now can be yours for $90.

With a saving of $30, the set includes a Fire TV Stick 4K and Luna Controller.

The Amazon Halo band counts your steps, tracks your sleep and monitors your heart rate for just $45 - down from $100.

For just $100, you can watch all your favorite shows, movies and apps on the Insignia HD Smart TV with 720 pixel picture quality and built in Fire TV.

For fun on the water, this towable tube can hold three riders up to 770 pounds for only $272.

Formerly priced at $360, the safety straps ensure maximum fun as you cruise atop of your favourite lake or ocean.

Best Prime Day Deals 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16fkXg_0galQHqd00

AMAZON Prime Day falls on June 12-13 this year and is a great opportunity for Prime members to snap up deals on big name brands and Amazon-owned products and services.

* If you click on a link in this boxout we may earn affiliate revenue

Here are some of the best early Amazon Prime Day deals we've spotted today (July 11):

  1. Get 3 months of Audible for free - here
  2. Fire TV Stick with Alexa, $16.99 (lowest price ever) - buy here
  3. Echo Dot 4th Gen, $19.99 (lowest price ever) - buy here
  4. Shark Robot Vacuum, $139 (lowest price ever) - buy here
  5. Get 4 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free - here
  6. Amazon Fire TV 43", $199.99 (lowest price ever) - buy here
  7. Duracell AA and AAA Batteries, 56 pack, $34.50 - buy here
  8. Save up to 50% off Blink security doorbells - shop here
  9. Earn a $10 credit to spend on Amazon - here
  10. Amazon Halo View fitness tracker, $44.99 (lowest price) - buy here

If you haven't signed up already, make sure you sign up here for the 30-day free trial - otherwise, you won't be able to access the deals.

We've rounded up more top offers and information here:

  • When is Amazon Prime Day?

Shoppers can also make a saving of $60 of Kindle Kids - the ebook designed for children.

Buyers get a free year of Amazon Kids+ access, which offers up thousands of titles and you can select from four different Kindle covers.

Keen chefs can get their hands on a Cosori air fryer to create all your favorites fried foods with just a slither of oil.

There are nine one-touch cooking functions and a five-quart basket can feed around four hungry people.

PRIME DAY

Prime Day is just around the corner, and will offer two million deals to shoppers during the two-day event.

Amazon Prime Day is an online sale the retail giant holds every year.

It was originally launched in 2015 to celebrate Amazon’s 20th birthday but has since evolved into a cult-like sale like Black Friday or Cyber Monday.

It lasts for 48 hours, and only Amazon Prime members can access the deals.

Some offers are available for the entire period of Amazon Prime Day, while "Lightning Deals" are only available for a limited time, like a few hours.

The premium membership gets customers free next-day delivery and access to Prime TV shows, eBooks, and even live music events.

It costs $139 per year or $14.99 per month, depending on the payment plan you choose.

But there is a trick you can use to take advantage of the sale if you’re not currently a member.

Sign up for free to get a 30-day Amazon Prime trial here, and then cancel the membership before the trial is up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KnxBi_0galQHqd00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=111Udk_0galQHqd00

Make sure you remember to cancel the subscription though, otherwise you’ll be charged the full amount.

Shop Amazon Prime Day Deals here.

