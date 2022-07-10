AMAZON Prime Day is just around the corner and amazing deals will save you 45 per cent on some items.

This year's shopping bonanza will kick off on July 12 and offer huge discounts through July 13.

Here we reveal some of the best early Amazon Prime Day deals that can save you up to 45 per cent

It is usually held around the time of Amazon's birthday, July 15, although last year, it was held on June 21 and ran through June 22.

You will have 48 hours to cash in on the deals and discounts.

But a range of products, including popular sofas, electronics and home appliances are already up for grabs.

For just $300 shoppers can pick up the Amazon Fire 55-inch Omni Series 4K Smart TV.

Normally priced at $560, that's a saving of $260 - enabling purchasers to enjoy the vibrant 4K Ultra HD picture and assistance of the Alexa.

The Amazon Fire TV Gaming bundle was $120 - now can be yours for $90.

With a saving of $30, the set includes a Fire TV Stick 4K and Luna Controller.

The Amazon Halo band counts your steps, tracks your sleep and monitors your heart rate for just $45 - down from $100.

For just $100, you can watch all your favorite shows, movies and apps on the Insignia HD Smart TV with 720 pixel picture quality and built in Fire TV.

For fun on the water, this towable tube can hold three riders up to 770 pounds for only $272.

Formerly priced at $360, the safety straps ensure maximum fun as you cruise atop of your favourite lake or ocean.

AMAZON Prime Day falls on June 12-13 this year and is a great opportunity for Prime members to snap up deals on big name brands and Amazon-owned products and services.

Here are some of the best early Amazon Prime Day deals we've spotted today (July 11):

Shoppers can also make a saving of $60 of Kindle Kids - the ebook designed for children.

Buyers get a free year of Amazon Kids+ access, which offers up thousands of titles and you can select from four different Kindle covers.

Keen chefs can get their hands on a Cosori air fryer to create all your favorites fried foods with just a slither of oil.

There are nine one-touch cooking functions and a five-quart basket can feed around four hungry people.

