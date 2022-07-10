WARNING: Coastal Humboldt May Actually See ‘Hot’ Temperatures Above 70 Degrees Tomorrow

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. (KIEM)- Today marking the hottest day of the summer. The National Weather Service had advised everyone to take precautions to stay cool. Coastal Humboldt communities saw temperatures soar above 70 degrees today. Meanwhile, Humboldt’s interior valleys saw temperatures well above a hundred. Despite the heat, some residents enjoyed being outdoors — using […]
A 2.7-magnitude earthquake was recorded on the outer fault line of the two that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Wednesday, July 13. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Ferndale, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
EUREKA, Calif. — Beginning Aug. 1, Eureka residents will need to find a new location to recycle certain items. The Humboldt Waste Management Authority will be closing its current recycling center on West Hawthorne Street. The organization said a new recycling center location will open in Eureka in early...
Humboldt is once again leading the charge in clean energy innovation on the North Coast. The California State Transportation Agency (CalSTA) recently awarded a $38.7 million grant to the Humboldt Transit Authority (HTA) to fund a fleet of zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell electric buses to serve local routes and connect riders to Mendocino County and, ultimately, the San Francisco Bay Area. The fleet will be the first of its kind in Northern California.
UPDATE, 4:54 p.m.: Firefighters are using dozers to smother the fire, in addition to pouring water on it wherever they can. The large plume of smoke has dissipated. Traffic along New Navy Base doesn’t seem to be impacted, but you know the drill — best to give that area a wide berth, if possible.
Multiple tankers and an air attack as well as ground resources are responding to a fire in the area of Lewiston north of Hwy 299 in Trinity County. Reportedly the fire started as a structure fire and spread. People were being asked to evacuate, according to scratchy reports over the...
EUREKA, Calif. — On July 12, California Highway Patrol officers responded to a rollover vehicle collision in the left lane of U.S. Highway 101 right before the Fernbridge exit. The left lane was partially closed off as patrol officers processed the scene. An ambulance was on scene as well,...
EUREKA, Calif. — Humboldt County Public Health confirmed two more COVID-19-related deaths in the past week. According to the latest Humboldt County Public Health report, one of the residents was in their 70s and the other was reportedly 80 years old or older. Four residents, all of whom were...
Scott Edward Messer Sr. died suddenly at home in Eureka on May 2, 2022 at the age of 65. We mourn his loss. Scott was born on August 11, 1956 at the former Trinity Hospital in Arcata to Geraldine Lois (Petersen) Alden and Richard Allen Messer. He was the oldest of three brothers.
Warm up your fingers, local art critics! Even more of Eureka is slated to be splashed with color next month when the Eureka Street Art Festival returns for its fifth edition. This year, artists will be unleashed on surfaces along the 101 corridor and around the base of the Samoa Bridge where 11 new murals will be birthed. Where is all the art happening exactly, you ask? Well, luckily for you, today festival organizers kindly sent LoCO a map to help us all wrap our brains around which local walls will soon be blessed by murals and who exactly will be painting them.
Independence week in Humboldt County saw a series of hateful, bigoted events, spawning multiple criminal investigations from Fortuna to Arcata and the county's unincorporated areas. The incidents include the assault of a Black man by multiple white men on Eureka's waterfront after he reported being called a racial slur, the...
Our hearts are in mourning as Shirley Lavonne Stevens drew her last breath at 7 a.m. on June 27, 2022, after a two-year battle with bladder cancer. On January 8th, 1968, Shirley Lavonne Stevens was born to Shirley Ann Anderson and Laverne Stevens in Eureka, at the Old General Hospital now known as Sempervirens. She came into this world fast and hard, affectionately referred to as “the caboose” because she was the last born of eight siblings. She often said, to explain her fast-paced lifestyle: “I was born in the nuthouse and raised in Rio Dell.” Growing up in her early years she was known for her beautiful blue eyes that filled her face, while later in adolescence she was known for her uncaged spirit.
Humboldt County Public Health reported today that the county has confirmed two more COVID-19 deaths since its last report July 6. Four new hospitalizations were also reported but, according to a state database, 13 people are currently hospitalized with the virus locally, including three under intensive care. The deaths reported today are Humboldt County 150th and 151st since the pandemic began.
EUREKA, Calif. — UPDATE 7/12 @ 2 P.M. A total of four search warrants were served by the Humboldt County Drug Task Force on Tuesday and four people were arrested because of it. The warrants were served at locations across Eureka as part of an almost year-long investigation into...
Black-market marijuana grow sites in southern Trinity County were raided by the California National Guard and three Northern California sheriff's departments at the end of June. Deputies from the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office participated in the sweeps. The pot plots were uncovered in what's known as Northern California's Emerald Triangle,...
Nancy Cook, 86, passed peacefully surrounded by family on June 23, 2022 in Eureka. There will be no service held at this time. A celebration of life for Nancy is being planned for late spring 2023. Nancy was born on June 15, 1936 in Lewiston, Maine, to parents Paul James...
This is a press release from the Eureka Street Art Festival:. Are you ready? The Eureka Street Art Festival is gearing up for the fifth annual event from August 1st – 6th, with the culminating Block Party on Saturday, August 6th from 12-6. The fifth annual Festival is focusing on the Bridge District – from the Samoa Bridge on the Waterfront to the 101 on the north end of town. For this year’s festival, you can expect to see the creation of 11 new murals on some of Eureka’s most central structures (including the underside of the Samoa Bridge!).
Since late 2021 the Humboldt County Drug Task Force (HCDTF) has been investigating a drug trafficking organization operating out of Eureka that was distributing methamphetamine throughout Humboldt County. As a result of this investigation, Agents obtained several search warrants for locations through the Eureka area. On July 12, 2022, with...
Northern California Community Blood Bank press release:. The Northern California Community Blood Bank today announced that a number of factors, including low collections, have combined to create a situation considered critical in the care of patients on the Northcoast. Blood Bank CEO Kate Witthaus said that “this year, some trauma...
In a cash-fueled quest to meet the lofty promise of doubling student enrollment in seven years, Cal Poly Humboldt paid nearly twice the original asking price for a 16-acre plot of land on the outskirts of Arcata last week. The university said that it purchased the lot, located at 2000...
