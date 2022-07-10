WARNING: Coastal Humboldt May Actually See ‘Hot’ Temperatures Above 70 Degrees Tomorrow

Our hearts are in mourning as Shirley Lavonne Stevens drew her last breath at 7 a.m. on June 27, 2022, after a two-year battle with bladder cancer. On January 8th, 1968, Shirley Lavonne Stevens was born to Shirley Ann Anderson and Laverne Stevens in Eureka, at the Old General Hospital now known as Sempervirens. She came into this world fast and hard, affectionately referred to as “the caboose” because she was the last born of eight siblings. She often said, to explain her fast-paced lifestyle: “I was born in the nuthouse and raised in Rio Dell.” Growing up in her early years she was known for her beautiful blue eyes that filled her face, while later in adolescence she was known for her uncaged spirit.

