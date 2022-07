WESTFORD — One of the few remaining COVID-era programs for families — free school lunches for students regardless of income — expired on June 30. Before the child nutrition waivers originally funded through the CARES Act in March 2020, children in families whose incomes were at or below 130% of the federal poverty level were eligible for free school meals. Families whose incomes were between 130% and 185% were eligible for reduced-priced meals through the USDA’s National School Lunch Program.

