Chelsea ‘ready to move for Lewandowski’ if Barcelona’s confirmed transfer bid fails with Blues next favoured destination

CHELSEA will reportedly make a move for Robert Lewandowski - but need Barcelona's confirmed bid to fail first.

The striker wants to leave Bayern Munich after eight years with the club and Barca, who have made an offer, are his desired destination.

Robert Lewandowski wants to leave Bayern Munich Credit: Getty

Barca president Joan Laporta recently said: "We have made an offer that they [Bayern] will be evaluating and we are waiting for the answer."

But according to Bild, Chelsea and PSG are monitoring the situation and ready to step in if the Spaniards are unsuccessful.

And it is claimed the Blues - managed by ex-Borussia Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel - are frontrunners ahead of PSG.

Chelsea are looking to replace Romelu Lukaku, who has re-joined Inter Milan on loan only a year after his £97.5million move.

They are closing in on the £50m signing of Raheem Sterling from Manchester City and are linked with United's Cristiano Ronaldo.

And Lewandowski could become their next target if Barca are unable to sign any more players until they make further sales.

They have already signed defender Andreas Christensen and midfielder Franck Kessie, both on free transfers.

And they have sold Clement Lenglet to Tottenham, while United remain in talks over a deal for Frenkie de Jong.

Either sale could open up the door to sign Lewandowski, who publicly stated his intention to leave Bayern.

The Pole is due back for training on July 12, although he has no intention of returning as he looks to force a move away.

Lewandowski would depart having scored 344 goals in 375 games for Bayern, winning eight Bundesliga titles and the Champions League.