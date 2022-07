We're getting close to Eagles training camp so we’re taking a look at five notable camp competitions. We already looked at right guard, linebacker and cornerback. We know the top four receivers on the roster are A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Quez Watkins and Zach Pascal. That leaves either one or possibly two roster spots up for grabs and it’ll be an intriguing competition for those positions.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 13 HOURS AGO