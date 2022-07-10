Britain could see hottest day ever next week with experts saying temperatures might hit staggering 43C

BRITAIN is braced for the hottest day ever next week when the mercury could hit a staggering 43C.

The sweltering conditions would “obliterate” the UK’s previous record of 38.7C measured at Cambridge Botanic Garden in July 2019.

However, forecasting models predicting extreme heat are outliers, meteorologists say - with most believing temperatures will hit the "low to mid-30s" instead.

It comes as Brits flock to beaches and parks in a bid to keep cool as temperatures closed in on 30C.

Met Office forecaster Steven Keates said: “We’re in for a real rollercoaster which may take people by surprise.

“Next weekend we could have some really exceptional record-breaking heat and it will ramp up suddenly — like someone has turned on the gas.

“Some models from America indicate we could see 43C in East Anglia next Sunday, which would obliterate the current UK record.

“At the moment we’ve got quite pleasant dry heat, but next weekend the dew point will rise and it will become very hot and sticky.”

His colleague Dan Stroud reassured Brits that such heat is still "unlikely", but said it will get much hotter in the days to come.

"At the moment, we're expecting temperatures to rise again towards the end of next week and over the course of next weekend," he said.

"Across England and Wales, it could be in excess of 32C, but there is an area of East Anglia, London, maybe running into Hampshire and Wiltshire, where we possibly will see temperatures in excess of 35C.

"At the moment, there's probably a 30 per cent chance of new UK temperature record, but we're five to seven days away, so nothing is certain yet."

Brian Gaze of The Weather Outlook has reviewed models that predict 40C-plus in the days to come.

He told The Sun: "Based on the current model projections, my view is that temperatures are most likely to peak in the mid 30Cs, so it would be the hottest spell of the summer so far.

"However, there is a very significant chance, probably about 35 per cent, of a new UK record.

"The odds of reaching 40C are still quite low, but a surprising number of computer model runs have been suggesting it.

"In my opinion, the chance of it happening on July 17th or 18th is close to 15 per cent."

And Sara Thornton, director of Weathertrending.com, said there is still some way to go before temperatures can be accurately forecast.

"Extreme heat" brewing over Spain will "waft our way" later in the week, forcing the mercury upwards.

She said: "We’re likely to hit the low to mid-30s Celsius across some southern and central parts of the UK, and there’s a small chance we could go even higher.

"The peak of the heat is likely some time between Saturday and Monday.

"Such extreme values would threaten to break the all-time UK record of 38.7C. But it’s still some way off.

"A lot of pieces of the ‘atmospheric jigsaw’ still need to fall into place for this to come off."

BLOWTORCH FROM SPAIN

Temperature dials may see 30C in some areas today, and it's predicted to hit 33C tomorrow and Tuesday.

Dr Agostinho Sousa, head of extreme events at the UK Health Security Agency, said: “Heat-health alerts have now been issued to the majority of the country.

"Temperatures are set to remain consistently high throughout the duration of next week.

“Most of us can enjoy the hot weather when it arrives, but it is important to keep yourself hydrated and to find shade where possible when UV rays are strongest, between 11am and 3pm.

“If you have vulnerable family, friends and neighbours, make sure they are aware of how they can keep themselves protected from the warm weather.”

The UKHSA advises people to keep their curtains closed during the day, drink plenty of water, avoid alcohol and stay out of direct sunlight.

Just seven minutes in the sun could be enough to cause heatstroke, they added.

