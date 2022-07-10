ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dave Hughes reveals Spice Girls star Mel B unleashed a foul-mouthed rant at him when the pair clashed on the set of The Masked Singer Australia: 'I know why they call her Scary Spice'

By Marta Jary
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Comedian Dave Hughes has revealed he has a tumultuous relationship with his new co-star on The Masked Singer Australia, Mel B.

The Spice Girls singer, whose real name is Melanie Brown and also goes by Scary Spice, recently joined the judging panel of the reality show for the 2022 season.

'We've got a new panel. We're actually already filming, and it's hectic! Absolutely hectic. I tell you what - I know why Scary Spice is called Scary Spice,' the 51-year-old said during his appearance on The Sunday Project.

Comedian Dave Hughes (pictured) has revealed he has a tumultuous relationship with his new co-star on The Masked Singer Australia, Mel B

'I love her, and she knows it, but me and her have a relationship going. She told me to beep off in our first meeting'.

When asked why the pair have a tendency to clash, Dave said they both have strong personalities.

'Because I've got my own ideas and she has hers, and sometimes they clash. I love her though. And she knows I love her,' Dave continued.

The Spice Girls singer, whose real name is Melanie Brown and also goes by Scary Spice, recently joined the judging panel of the reality show for the 2022 season. Mel B is pictured 
'We've got a new panel. We're actually already filming, and it's hectic! Absolutely hectic. I tell you what - I know why Scary Spice is called Scary Spice,' the 51-year-old said during his appearance on The Sunday Project

He went on to explain that Mel gets annoyed when he picks the names of dead celebrities when trying to guess who is behind the infamous masks on the offbeat singing competition.

'I keep guessing dead people on the show. She doesn't understand that's my thing. She just doesn't understand,' he said.

Dave added that Mel 'knows every celebrity in the world' and gets irritated when he guesses her A-list friends are behind the masks.

'I love her, and she knows it, but me and her have a relationship going. She told me to beep off in our first meeting,' Dave said 

'When I guess Taylor Swift, she goes, "I know Taylor. She isn't that tall". I said, "You haven't seen her for a few months - she might have shrunk."'

It comes after the 2022 judging panel was revealed last month.

In an Instagram post on June 9, Channel 10 announced Mel B, Chrissie Swan and Abbie Chatfield will be joining returning judge Dave Hughes.

In an Instagram post on June 9, Channel 10 announced Mel B, Chrissie Swan and Abbie Chatfield will be joining returning judge Dave Hughes on the new season. Pictured from left to right: Chrissie Swan, Abbie Chatfield, Mel B and Dave Hughes

'We're never short of surprises, so we've decided to give you three! Let's hear it for our new panelists!' a spokesperson said.

Mel, 47, said she was 'so delighted' to be returning to Australia.

'Yippee yippee I'm so delighted to announce that I am gonna be a judge on The Masked Singer Australia!' she wrote on Instagram.

'So excited I cannot wait to get started sniffing out all the clues and having fun with the rest of the panel. Watch out, Australia, here I come!'

Dave added that Mel 'knows every celebrity in the world' and gets irritated when he guesses her A-list friends are behind the masks

