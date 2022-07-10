ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State Trooper involved in Stoneham Crash

By Boston 25 News Staff
 2 days ago
MA State Trooper involved in crash Investigator taking evidence pictures after early morning crash involving a MA State Trooper in Stoneham. CREDIT: Matt Kaminsky (Matt Kaminsky)

Stoneham, Mass. — Everyone escaped injury this morning as a vehicle collided with Massachusetts State police K-9 unit in Stoneham.

A picture from the scene shows extensive damage to both vehicles.

MA State Trooper in crash MA State Trooper Involved in an accident early this morning in Stoneham. (Matt Kaminsky/Matt Kaminsky)

The crash happened at 4:42am Sunday morning as a State Trooper was out attending to another crash on I-93 northbound.

There have been no charges. The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

IN THIS ARTICLE
