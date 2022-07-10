State Trooper involved in Stoneham Crash
Stoneham, Mass. — Everyone escaped injury this morning as a vehicle collided with Massachusetts State police K-9 unit in Stoneham.
A picture from the scene shows extensive damage to both vehicles.
The crash happened at 4:42am Sunday morning as a State Trooper was out attending to another crash on I-93 northbound.
There have been no charges. The crash remains under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
