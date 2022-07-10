ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Watch Conor McGregor in training as UFC star shows off fast hands and feet ahead of comeback fight

By Jack Figg
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

CONOR McGREGOR showed off his fast hands and feet in training for his UFC comeback.

McGregor posted a clip of him showcasing his speed and famed left hand during a workout at the Crumlin Boxing Club

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fkkDF_0gakqvZa00
Conor McGregor in training for his UFC return Credit: INSTAGRAM / @thenotoriousmma

Thankfully for fans of the Irishman, he looked to have the bounce back in his step only a year on from snapping his leg.

McGregor, 33, broke his tibia seconds before the end of round one in his trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier, 33.

He has spent the last year rehabilitating and recovering and appears to be edging closer to a return date.

McGregor spent the summer enjoying time away with his fiancee Dee Devlin and three children.

But the southpaw superstar is now back home in Ireland and was recently pictured at his Straight Blast Gym in Dublin.

The likes of Jorge Masvidal, 37, and ex-lightweight champion Charles Oliveira, 32, have called out McGregor.

And a boxing rematch against Floyd Mayweather, 45, has also been rumoured five years after initially losing to the American.

But McGregor confirmed in a rare interview while at the Monaco GP in May that his return will be in the UFC octagon.

He told Sky Sports: "Boxing is my first love in combat sports. I had such a great time the last time I was out there.

"Obviously, my return will be in the octagon for UFC - that story is far from over, in fact it's just being written, it is just the beginning.

"But, boxing, for sure I will grace the squared circle again in the future."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34kKj5_0gakqvZa00
Conor McGregor confirmed his return will be in the UFC cage Credit: INSTAGRAM / @thenotoriousmma

Comments / 7

SJBB
4d ago

Oh put this guy to rest already would you, he absolutely stinks in a boxing ring even in his own country they say he couldn’t win an amateur tournament find something better to write about

Reply
2
Travis Jewett
4d ago

you need to improve your cardio and stamina to even have a chance. From what I see, this is your Achilles heal.

Reply(1)
3
The US Sun

Nigel Benn has given thumbs up for box office Conor Benn vs Chris Eubank Jr fight despite size difference between pair

NIGEL BENN, much to my surprise, has given his whole-hearted blessing for his son Conor, to take on the very much bigger offspring of bitter rival Chris Eubank. My colleague Wally Downes Jr revealed in SunSport yesterday that Conor and Chris Jr are expected to meet in a catch-weight war on October 8, probably at London’s 20,000 seater O2 Arena.
Fightful

Nate Diaz Addresses Ongoing Contractual Dispute With UFC: "They Don't Want To Let Me Out Of My Contract"

Former UFC title challenger Nate Diaz is tired of waiting for the promotion to book him a fight and would like to move on from the company altogether. Diaz spoke with journalist Ariel Helwani on his show The MMA Hour on Tuesday and explained why he wants to leave the UFC, after the prolonged issues he's had getting a fight booked since his last Octagon appearance against Leon Edwards at UFC 263 in June 2021. He also added that the promotion continues to offer him a trilogy bout with former two-division UFC champion, Conor McGregor, which is something Diaz himself currently has no interest in.
UFC
The US Sun

