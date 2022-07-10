Hollyoaks star Rory Douglas-Speed worried over Sienna's revenge story

I recently bought a a copy of this CD from Amazon and immediately ripped it onto my Brennan B2 where its stored as a FLAC file. On playing i noticed the quality seem quite (very) poor as if it was muted and lacked detail. I tried playing the original CD from my Marantz system thinking something had gone wrong with the rip conversion but even the CD itself is the same. I've never had this before even with older original recordings on CD and am wondering if this is the norm or if there has been any issues with pressings of this particular album. Just want to be sure that I'm not expecting too much from it before returning it.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO