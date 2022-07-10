ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Hollyoaks star Rory Douglas-Speed worried over Sienna's revenge story

By Bridie Adams
digitalspy.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHollyoaks spoilers follow. This week in Hollyoaks Joel ends up in danger when Sienna comes across some damning knowledge – and makes a start with her plans to kill him. After overhearing a conversation in which Joel admits to knowing Warren killed her ex-fiancé Brody, Sienna is left reeling and baying...

www.digitalspy.com

Comments / 0

Related
digitalspy.com

Does anyone else really miss Zöe Lucker?

Reenie McQueen is one of my favourite HO characters of all time, complex, fantastic and underrated. Vanessa Gold had potential but it didn’t work unfortunately. I miss her. If she ever returned to Hollyoaks, I’d start watching again. Reenie McQueen is one of my favourite HO characters of...
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Emmerdale: Thursday the 14/7/22 - " Guilt-ridden"

My fave Wacky Races car was number 2 - The Gruesome Twosome in the Creepy Coupe. Never used to win though. My fave Wacky Races car was number 2 - The Gruesome Twosome in the Creepy Coupe. Never used to win though. As its Thursday thought I better pop in...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

EastEnders: Best original Slater

Only adding the original Slaters that were introduced in September 2000, also adding Garry because he was introduced with them. I went for Garry. Although he wasn’t a Slater, his addition was brilliant and was exactly what the family needed when they were introduced. He was interesting and had potential when he first joined and was a great character until he started to become a bit of a loser and his friendship with Minty was what ruined the character for me (unpopular opinion I know) and his relationship with Dawn was overrated, I much preferred him with Lynne in his earlier time on the show.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Pickard
digitalspy.com

Breaking Bad and I May Destroy You stars join Black Mirror season 6

Black Mirror spoilers follow. Black Mirror fans finally have an update regarding the long awaited season 6, in the form of a big casting announcement. According to Variety, this casting is specifically spans three episodes of the season, with more actors yet to be announced for further episodes. Breaking Bad's Aaron Paul and I May Destroy You's Paapa Essiedu are joining the cast, alongside a slew of other big names.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

12 huge EastEnders spoilers for next week

EastEnders spoilers follow. Next week on EastEnders, the Panesar family is left reeling after a shock confession from Ben, there's an emotional goodbye for Mitch and his brother Avery, plus Stacey gets a surprise invitation. Here's a full collection of the 12 biggest moments coming up. 1. Ben punches Kathy.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inside Soap
digitalspy.com

Will Corrie or Emmerdale get an ITV X spin off?

I was thinking about ITV's upcoming streaming service, that will have exclusive online shows, and it got me wondering if Corrie or Emmerdale might have spin offs in the works. Maybe not soap style shows, but series based ones. The launch of ITV X does seem to coincide with the building of the Corrie Precinct set too.
TV SERIES
Deadline

Baby Yoda Character “Completely Stolen” From ‘Gremlins,’ Says Director Joe Dante

“I think the longevity of [the films] is really key to this one character [Gizmo], who is essentially like a baby,” director Joe Dante recently told the San Francisco Chronicle of the star of his classic Gremlins films. “Which brings me, of course, to the subject of Baby Yoda, who is completely stolen and is just out-and-out copied. Shamelessly, I would think.”
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Eastenders and gangster storylines

What is the general consensus on here about gangster storylines on EE?. I am finding myself getting a bit bored with the show at the moment. This always happens when the latest gangster makes an appearance. I’m sure I’m supposed to find it gripping drama, but these plots just leave...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Celebrities
digitalspy.com

What do you think of Chris Clenshaw's work so far? CONTAINS SPOILERS

Chris Clenshaw's first episode hit out screens in June with the jubilee episode, but has only recently started from July 4th. So far he has axed some dead wood and also some others with a bit of controversy. Obviously it is still early days but it would be interesting to...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Islander has quit the villa (spoiler)

Jacques has left, will be shown tonight. BREAKING: ITV has said that "Jacques has made the decision to leave the Villa. He will explain his reasons to the Islanders during tonight’s episode." #LoveIsland. Jacques has left, will be shown tonight. It has to be connected to the argument we...
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 8 - Potential Spoilers/Discussion

All Stars 8 is currently filming and judging by the cast list its a mix of early outs/fan favourites. Alexis Michelle (Season 9) Heidi N Closet (Season 12) Jaymes Mansfield (Season 9) Jessica Wild (Season 2) Jimbo (Canada's Drag Race S1 & UKvsTheWorld) Kahanna Montrese (Season 11) Kandy Muse (Season...
TV SHOWS
BGR.com

Marvel’s MCU shows on Disney Plus ranked from worst to best

The season finale of Ms. Marvel is streaming on Disney Plus, bringing an end to the seventh Marvel Studios show on the streaming service. We already ranked all of the MCU movies in Phase 4, so now it’s time to do the same with the Disney Plus shows. Which new and older Marvel heroes have had the smoothest transitions to TV?
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

C5 Riptide

This is a new drama starring Jo Joyner and ex Neighbours actor Benny Turland. Will anyone be giving it a watch? I will be as I thought Jo Joyner was brilliant in both EastEnders and Ackley Bridge and Benny Turland was brilliant in Neighbours! Will anyone else be giving it a watch?
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

CD Quality - The Whole Story - Kate Bush

I recently bought a a copy of this CD from Amazon and immediately ripped it onto my Brennan B2 where its stored as a FLAC file. On playing i noticed the quality seem quite (very) poor as if it was muted and lacked detail. I tried playing the original CD from my Marantz system thinking something had gone wrong with the rip conversion but even the CD itself is the same. I've never had this before even with older original recordings on CD and am wondering if this is the norm or if there has been any issues with pressings of this particular album. Just want to be sure that I'm not expecting too much from it before returning it.
MUSIC
digitalspy.com

Home and Away star Patrick O'Connor calls for Brax to make a comeback

Home and Away star Patrick O'Connor has revealed that he'd like to see another popular Braxton family member return to Summer Bay. The Braxtons were introduced to the long-running soap in 2011 and took centre stage in several dramatic storylines due to their lead roles in the troublesome River Boys gang.
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Camilla's Country Life

I watched this to get a better understanding of what she was like. She comes across well - friendly, cheerful with a noticeable sense of humour. Since the programme was about her life (in readiness for the magazine article), I was curious to see how the '3 of us in this marriage' would be tackled. I was quite shocked that this whole tragedy was glossed over dishonestly! Whilst it admitted that Camilla and Charles met up much earlier - in their younger days - it implied that she only got together with Charles once his marriage and hers had broken down. You can't expect the public to believe that when we have witnessed the first hand admittance, by Diana, of Camilla being in his life (intimately) when Diana was about to marry Charles - as was made clear in that telling televised documentary.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy