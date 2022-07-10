F1 Austrian Grand Prix LIVE RESULTS: Leclerc PIPS Verstappen to pole whilst Hamilton SNATCHES 3rd in DRAMATIC race

CHARLES LECLERC overcame the dramatic Red Bull Ring circuit to secure first place at the Austrian Grand Prix.

The Ferrari icon picked a perfect moment in lap 53 to overtake Max Verstappen who led throughout most of the race.

And Carlos Sainz looked to be gaining momentum in third spot before a engine failure sent his Ferrari up in flames.

Which then presented the opportunity for seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton to claim the final spot on the podium

PODIUM: Leclerc (P1) Verstappen (P2) Hamilton (P3)

Leclerc (P1) Verstappen (P2) Hamilton (P3) TV/Live stream: Sky Sports F1

Follow ALL the action with our live blog below...

JOIN SUN VEGAS: GET A FREE £10 BONUS WITH 100s OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Ts&Cs apply)

Team standings

Following that victory by Leclerc, Ferrari have now closed the gap at the top of the 2022 Team Standings.

Mercedes had a fruitful day - with Lewis Hamilton in third and George Russell in fourth.

Sainz and Perez did not finish for Ferrari and Red Bull respectively.

Panic over

So that didn't really amount to anything.

Verstappen, Leclerc, and Hamilton have all been handed suspended €10,000 fine for breaching parc ferme instructions.

Earlier, it was reported that stewards had summoned the three drivers.

"Failure to follow the instructions of the relevant officials for the safe and orderly conduct of the Event,” were their reasons.

Leclerc, Hamilton and Verstappen summoned

Max Verstappen have been summoned to the stewards due to Parc Ferme infringements.

The reason? "Failure to follow the instructions of the relevant officials for the safe and orderly conduct of the Event."

Let's see how this one develops.

Dusty Vettel

Sebastian Vettel had a unique problem where he was spotted with black dust on his face post-race.

And he revealed: "To be honest with you that's something they need to work on because the design of the brake ducts this year, the front axle, it's blowing all the brake dust into our faces and it's not good."

Vettel finished 15 at the Austrian Grand Prix.

Although a nasty spin after a collision with Pierre Gasly overshadowed his race.

Driver of the day

Mick Schumacher wins driver of the day following a career-best finish.

'Missed opportunity'

George Russell believes the early collision with Sergio Perez cost him a place on the podium.

When speaking to Sky Sports, he said:

"It’s a missed opportunity from my side. First lap incident was disappointed.

"With Checo, I was already on the limit of my car. To get the damage cost me 10 seconds in race time, then having a 20 second pit stop. I just felt like I expected more.

"We were the same pace as Lewis so I think that was very reasonable but as a team we’re still further behind then we want."

Credit: AFP

Mattia Binotto reacts

When speaking to Sky Sports, Binotto said:

"It is two wins in a row and it is was important to come back after a few races where we showed potential, but did not get the victory.

"It is tinged with disappointment because it could have been even better with Carlos Sainz.

"The drivers did really well, they managed the tyres and kept the pressure on Max Verstappen.

"Fantastic drives from them both.

"I don't honestly know what the problem was with Charles' throttle, we will have to wait to have the car back to look properly."

'A steep upward trend'

Mick Schumacher earned his best finish in Formula One today.

When speaking to Sky Sports, he said:

"It was a lot of fun out there. We had to battle our way through which was great for experience and to show what we're able to do out there.

"As athletes you're always after that pressure and with Silverstone, coming in with the points was what I needed to set off fireworks like this.

"Kevin had a very great start to the season and has shown me different tools and different ideas.

"I feel like we're feeding off each other.

"I think we're going in the right direction. We scored points at Silverstone and today and I think we could have scored points yesterday which shows a steep upward trend which hopefully we keep at Paul Ricard."

Carlos Sainz reacts

When speaking to Sky Sports, Sainz said:

"I knew there was something wrong as soon as it happened.

"There was no feedback that it was about to happen. It was very sudden and it is hard because it was a big loss of points and a potential one-two for the team.

"I saw a lot of fire and damage and we will have to look at why this is.

"It is more difficult to take because we were about to bring in a very big result to cut the gap to Max and Red Bull, but it is still a long season ahead."

Credit: AFP

Sainz's escape

Carlos Sainz was forced to retire from today's race due to an engine failure.

His car burst into flames as he left the track at turn four.

Credit: ANTONIN VINCENT / Every Second Media / DPPI

Credit: Splash

Credit: Splash

Sergio Perez reacts

When questioned by Sky Sports about his early exit from the race, Perez said:

"It is a big shame for us, I clearly felt that we did everything we could to avoid an incident.

"George couldn't control the speed into turn four and and we ended up making contact when I was clearly ahead.

"I am sorry for what happened to Carlos Sainz but that is nothing to do with us.

"The car has not been up there this week so there is some good analysis to be done."

Credit: Getty

Christian Horner reacts

When speaking to Sky Sports, the Red Bull chief said:

“They were very important points today and congratulations to Ferrari, they had a quicker car throughout the majority of the race.

“Max was coming back at the end there but our tyre deg was higher from halfway through the first stint and it was hard to combat that.

“Ferrari just seemed lighter on the tyres and obviously they had a pace advantage and that gives you more strategic options.

“Losing Checo was obviously hugely disappointing.

“It is unlucky for them today with Carlos but our pace at the end of the race, we still have the fastest lap, but we didn’t have the range we had yesterday and that is something we need to understand.

“Over the two races we have only given away five points with Max so it is not too bad. We will bounce back in France.”

Credit: Getty

Race results

Lewis Hamilton reacts

"It’s been a bit of a rough weekend, but really grateful that as a team we got third and fourth so we move on from here.

"I do want to say a thank you to the men and women in the garage who worked so hard to rebuild the car.

"I had a brand new car on Saturday morning, I made a mistake on Friday, not something I do often."

Credit: Reuters

Max Verstappen reacts

"It was a tricky day.

"It seemed like we were struggling quite a bit with the tyres, and that happened on every compound - too much degradation on the tyres.

"But second place is still a good result for us on a tricky day."

Credit: Reuters

Charles Leclerc reacts

"It was a really good race. The pace was there. At the beginning we had some good fights with Max and the end was incredibly difficult.

"I had this issue with the throttle. It would get stuck at 20 or 30 per-cent throttle in the low speeds, so it was very tricky.

"We managed to make it stick until the end and I am so happy.

"Weirdly [the throttle issue] was more or less the same time [as Sainz’s retirement], so I had it in my mind.

"I knew it was not a problem with the engine because it was the pedal that was feeling weird. Luckily it went until the end of the race.

"I definitely needed that one. The last five races have been incredibly difficult for myself and for the team.

"To finally show that we have the pace in the car and we can do it is incredible. We need to push until the end."

Credit: Reuters

Schumacher earns career-best finish

After earning his first points in Formula One last weekend, Mick Schumacher crossed the line in sixth this afternoon.

It is his highest finish in F1 so far.

Credit: AFP

Top 10 finishers

1 - Leclerc

2 - Verstappen

3 - Hamilton

4 - Russell

5 - Ocon

6 - Schumacher

7 - Norris

8 - Magnussen

9 - Ricciardo

10 - Alonso

Credit: Getty

Leclerc WINS the Austrian GP

This is Charles Leclerc's first Grand Prix victory where he has not started from pole position.

It is also his first time on top of the podium since Australia.

Leclerc WINS the Austrian GP

Charles Leclerc has won the Austrian Grand Prix!

Verstappen closely follows.

Hamilton claims the final spot on the podium.

Credit: EPA

Lap 71/71

Final Lap!

Just 2.2 seconds separate Leclerc and Verstappen!

Lap 70/71

Verstappen is caught in a bit of traffic, so Leclerc can slightly extend his lead.

Lap 68/71

Verstappen has closed the gap to Leclerc to less than three seconds!

Three laps to go!

Lap 65/71

Race leader Leclerc is reporting some potential throttle issues with just six laps to go.

Verstappen will look to capitalise.

Lap 62/71

Russell is back in fourth, 16 seconds behind his Mercedes teammate.

Meanwhile, Norris overtakes Magnussen to jump into 6th.