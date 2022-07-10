ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Woman in her 20s is killed after pedicab is struck by a 'drunk' driver in early morning South London crash

By Matt Powell For Mailonline
 4 days ago

A woman has died after the pedicab she was a passenger in was involved in a collision with a car in London.

Police were called at 4:10am this morning to reports of a car having crashed with the pedal-powered vehicle in New Kent Road.

Officers attended the location along with London Ambulance Service, but the woman, aged in her 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her family have been informed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z6pM6_0gakfXpr00
A woman aged in her 20s was killed when the pedicab she was travelling in collided with a car in south London (pictured)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YC8cE_0gakfXpr00
Police were called just after 4am on Sunday to reports of a car in collision with the pedal-powered vehicle in New Kent Road, Southwark (pictured)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qXtzQ_0gakfXpr00
Pedicabs or rickshaws (file picture) are an alternative way to travel around London

The pedicab driver, a man aged in his 30s, was taken to hospital suffering a suspected broken arm.

The car driver has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving under the influence of alcohol.

He has been taken into police custody.

One passerby said this morning that it appeared as if the road will be closed for a while.

Met Police are asking if anyone witnessed the collision and has not yet spoken with police, to do so by calling 101 with a reference number of 1420/10jul.

Comments / 0

