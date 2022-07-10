Most valuable silver coins in circulation worth up to $910,000 – do you have one in your collection?

THE United States first began minting metal coins as currency in 1792.

Two years later, the first-ever silver US coin was minted, and silver remained a key metal in coins for nearly two centuries.

These coins are composed mostly of silver, but also contain a small amount of copper

According to the US Mint, some of the earliest coins ever produced were silver dimes, nickels, quarters, half dollars, and dollar pieces.

However, when President Lyndon B. Johnson passed the Coinage Act of 1965, silver was removed from dimes and quarters.

Over the next few years, silver use in coins continued to drop as nickel and copper became the primary metals used in minting.

Despite the fact that silver is out of style for modern coins, many valuable silver coins remain in circulation.

Circulated coins were struck by the Mint with the purpose of daily transaction use and released into general circulation.

They are also referred to as collectors as a type of condition.

Some examples of circulated grades include Very Good (VG), Fine (F), extremely fine (XF, or EF), and about uncirculated (AU).

If you happen to find one of these silver pieces in your change, you might just strike gold instead.

1. 1794 Flowing Hair $1 coin - $910,625

The 1794 Flowing Hair $1 coin was among the first ever coins minted in the US

The Flowing Hair dollar was the first official silver $1 coin issued by the federal government.

The coin was engraved by Robert Scot and features a visage of Liberty with flowing hair on the obverse of the coin.

The design was created in 1794 but it only lasted until 1795, when it was replaced with the Draped Bust design.

There are approximately 150 to 200 1794 coins left today, while the 1795 coins are more common.

According to the Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS), one circulated Flowing Hair dollar sold for a whopping $910,625 in an auction in 2017.

That particular coin as "AU 58+."

The AU stands for "about uncirculated."

PCGS estimates that circulated 1794 $1 coins can be worth up to $1.1million, while uncirculated variations can be worth well over $2million.

One of these silver dollars in Mint State (MS) condition sold for $10million in 2013, according to CNN.

2. 1804 Draped Bust 14-star Dime - $252,000

Lady Liberty and bald eagles have been regularly used in coin designs for centuries

In 1804, the US produced more than 8,000 dimes featuring Lady Liberty on the obverse and an eagle flying under stars on the reverse.

All of the coins were supposed to have 13 stars on the tails side, but a small number were mistakenly engraved with 14.

Draped Bust 1804 dimes are valuable with or without this error, but the 14-star coin is harder to come by and more expensive.

Some circulated 1804 14-star dimes have sold for upwards of $100,000, including one that went for $623,500 2008, according to PCGS.

It was graded in AU 58.

The Sun also recently covered another 1804 Draped Bust coin - a quarter that sold online for more than $5,000.

3. 1796 16-star half dollar - $211,500

The 1796 half dollar is supposed to have 15 stars, but some have 16

Just like the 1804 Draped Bust dime, this 50-cent denomination contains one more star than the designer intended it to.

These half dollars were supposed to feature Lady Liberty surrounded by 15 stars, but a few hundred were produced with 16 stars.

According to PCGS, about 569 15-star coins were produced, compared to 365 16-star varieties.

Even in lower grades, 1796 16-star half dollars are worth well above $30,000.

In 2013, a collector paid $211,500 for one of these coins that was described to be in an AU 55 grade.

4. 1893-S Morgan $1 - $114,000

You'll want to look out for a small "S" between the eagle and "one dollar"

The 1893-S Morgan silver dollar is the most sought-after piece in the Morgan series and can be worth thousands in almost any condition.

The S, which stands for the mint location of San Francisco, can be found on the bottom of the reverse of the coin.

The biggest reason why the piece with an S mark is so valuable is because of its low mintage of 100,000.

“The 1893-S is the rarest of all Morgan dollars in higher grades,” David Bowers, a numismatic author, wrote in a description on PCGS' website.

Regardless of condition, most circulated 1893-S Morgan dollars are worth $1,000 or more, according to the coin service's auction data.

In AU condition, these coins are worth more than $80,000 a piece, with the top sale coming in at $114,000.

Multiple uncirculated 1893-S silver dollars have been auctioned for over half a million dollars, including a record-setting $735,000 coin.

