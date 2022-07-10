ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Most valuable silver coins in circulation worth up to $910,000 – do you have one in your collection?

By James Duffy
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

THE United States first began minting metal coins as currency in 1792.

Two years later, the first-ever silver US coin was minted, and silver remained a key metal in coins for nearly two centuries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KKOeE_0gakcu3500
These coins are composed mostly of silver, but also contain a small amount of copper

According to the US Mint, some of the earliest coins ever produced were silver dimes, nickels, quarters, half dollars, and dollar pieces.

However, when President Lyndon B. Johnson passed the Coinage Act of 1965, silver was removed from dimes and quarters.

Over the next few years, silver use in coins continued to drop as nickel and copper became the primary metals used in minting.

Despite the fact that silver is out of style for modern coins, many valuable silver coins remain in circulation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yrkOd_0gakcu3500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04wedS_0gakcu3500

Circulated coins were struck by the Mint with the purpose of daily transaction use and released into general circulation.

They are also referred to as collectors as a type of condition.

Some examples of circulated grades include Very Good (VG), Fine (F), extremely fine (XF, or EF), and about uncirculated (AU).

If you happen to find one of these silver pieces in your change, you might just strike gold instead.

1. 1794 Flowing Hair $1 coin - $910,625

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38THD8_0gakcu3500
The 1794 Flowing Hair $1 coin was among the first ever coins minted in the US

The Flowing Hair dollar was the first official silver $1 coin issued by the federal government.

The coin was engraved by Robert Scot and features a visage of Liberty with flowing hair on the obverse of the coin.

The design was created in 1794 but it only lasted until 1795, when it was replaced with the Draped Bust design.

There are approximately 150 to 200 1794 coins left today, while the 1795 coins are more common.

According to the Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS), one circulated Flowing Hair dollar sold for a whopping $910,625 in an auction in 2017.

That particular coin as "AU 58+."

The AU stands for "about uncirculated."

PCGS estimates that circulated 1794 $1 coins can be worth up to $1.1million, while uncirculated variations can be worth well over $2million.

One of these silver dollars in Mint State (MS) condition sold for $10million in 2013, according to CNN.

2. 1804 Draped Bust 14-star Dime - $252,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VdgsC_0gakcu3500
Lady Liberty and bald eagles have been regularly used in coin designs for centuries

In 1804, the US produced more than 8,000 dimes featuring Lady Liberty on the obverse and an eagle flying under stars on the reverse.

All of the coins were supposed to have 13 stars on the tails side, but a small number were mistakenly engraved with 14.

Draped Bust 1804 dimes are valuable with or without this error, but the 14-star coin is harder to come by and more expensive.

Some circulated 1804 14-star dimes have sold for upwards of $100,000, including one that went for $623,500 2008, according to PCGS.

It was graded in AU 58.

The Sun also recently covered another 1804 Draped Bust coin - a quarter that sold online for more than $5,000.

3. 1796 16-star half dollar - $211,500

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=182q9c_0gakcu3500
The 1796 half dollar is supposed to have 15 stars, but some have 16

Just like the 1804 Draped Bust dime, this 50-cent denomination contains one more star than the designer intended it to.

These half dollars were supposed to feature Lady Liberty surrounded by 15 stars, but a few hundred were produced with 16 stars.

According to PCGS, about 569 15-star coins were produced, compared to 365 16-star varieties.

Even in lower grades, 1796 16-star half dollars are worth well above $30,000.

In 2013, a collector paid $211,500 for one of these coins that was described to be in an AU 55 grade.

4. 1893-S Morgan $1 - $114,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47WaRO_0gakcu3500
You'll want to look out for a small "S" between the eagle and "one dollar"

The 1893-S Morgan silver dollar is the most sought-after piece in the Morgan series and can be worth thousands in almost any condition.

The S, which stands for the mint location of San Francisco, can be found on the bottom of the reverse of the coin.

The biggest reason why the piece with an S mark is so valuable is because of its low mintage of 100,000.

“The 1893-S is the rarest of all Morgan dollars in higher grades,” David Bowers, a numismatic author, wrote in a description on PCGS' website.

Regardless of condition, most circulated 1893-S Morgan dollars are worth $1,000 or more, according to the coin service's auction data.

In AU condition, these coins are worth more than $80,000 a piece, with the top sale coming in at $114,000.

Multiple uncirculated 1893-S silver dollars have been auctioned for over half a million dollars, including a record-setting $735,000 coin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47GqBu_0gakcu3500https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17CVpD_0gakcu3500

The Sun revealed the most valuable coins minted since 2020.

We also listed the most valuable dollar coins.

Comments / 1

Related
NBC News

The best affordable Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals under $25

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Amazon Prime Day 2022 is finally here, with...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silver Coin#Coins#Us Mint#Currency#The Us Mint
Footwear News

Amazon Prime Day Has Some Really Great New Balance Shoe Deals This Year

Click here to read the full article. Amazon Prime Day is here at last and it’s coming through with some amazing shoe deals worth clocking, like some of the best New Balance styles. New Balance is known for its comfortable, functional sneaker range and the Prime Day deals cover just about all of said range. You’ve got your thick New Balance dad shoes marked down, as well as some lightweight New Balance runners and sneakers great for speed training and walking. For a no-fail sneaker option for just about any need, check out the best Amazon Prime Day New Balance...
SHOPPING
Daily Mail

The 'pickelhaube' pyramids: How 12,000 spiked helmets captured from Germans soldiers in WWI were piled high on New York's 'Victory Way' in 1919 as part of epic post-war weapons and equipment sell off

Images of German soldiers wearing their spiked helmets in the trenches are some of the most recognisable of the First World War. The famous 'pickelhaube' helmets were ditched in favour or ordinary steel ones in 1916, due to the fact that they were impractical for use in trench warfare. But...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
CBS Boston

Here's what's getting more expensive at the grocery store

By Danielle Wiener-Bronner, CNN BusinessFood prices are still on the rise, but some relief may be on the horizon.In the 12-months ending in June, overall food prices rose 10.4%, the biggest annual increase since February 1981, according to data released Wednesday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.Grocery prices jumped 12.2% in the year ending in June, not adjusted for seasonal swings. In that period, nearly every individual item got more expensive, with some categories seeing dramatic increases. Eggs spiked 33.1%, flour jumped 19.2% and chicken went up 18.6%. Milk got 16.4% more expensive, and fruits and vegetables were 8.1% pricier.Restaurant menu prices...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Autoblog

Best Prime Day 2022 generator deals | Save up to $519 on a new portable generator

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. In the market for a power generator? If so, check out this list below with some of the best Prime Day deals on generators we could find. We'll be keeping this list updated throughout the sale, so check back often! If you want to see all of the deals we've tracked down regardless of category, check out our official Best Amazon Prime 2022 Deals post right here, which will be continually updated with the best deals throughout the end of the event tomorrow as well.
SHOPPING
Anita Durairaj

This "Triple Zero" American diamond is so perfect that most jewelers will never see one in their lifetime

Photo by Gemsphoto; Wikimedia Commons; CC-BY-SA-3.0 Some diamonds are considered to be one in a billion. The Strawn-Wagner diamond is one of them. The Strawn-Wagner diamond is an internally flawless and colorless diamond that is rated triple zero according to the American Gem Society (AGS). It is also considered to be the world's perfect diamond.
MURFREESBORO, AR
Motley Fool

1 Monster Growth Stock Down 80% To Buy Now And Hold Forever

Roku is already an established leader in the media-streaming technology sector. At the same time, the market remains fragmented, and Roku could build a much larger share over time. Furthermore, the company isn’t even thinking about international expansion -- yet. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
STOCKS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
595K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy