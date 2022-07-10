ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Cylinder explodes in large Sheffield industrial fire

By Long Reads
BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA fire at an industrial unit in Sheffield led to a cylinder exploding, causing a "loud bang", a fire service has said. South Yorkshire...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

BBC

Seven held in modern slavery investigation in Sheffield

Seven people have been arrested as part of an investigation into modern slavery and human trafficking. Four men and three woman, aged between 32 and 66, were arrested by officers who targeted addresses in Sheffield. South Yorkshire Police said three women, aged between 39 and 48, had been identified as...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Five teenagers hurt, two seriously, in crash

Two teenagers have suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash. A 17-year-old girl and an 18-year-old woman were in a red Suzuki Alto that crashed in Cardiff on Wednesday morning. Three males, aged 16, 17 and 18, travelling in the same car, were also taken to University Hospital of Wales in...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Fatal house fire started by child playing with lighter - inquest

A house fire which killed a mother-of-two was started by a child playing with a cigarette lighter, an inquest has found. Chloe Doggett was staying at a house in Tonypandy, Rhondda Cynon Taf on 21 September 2021. The 28-year-old tried to escape the blaze through a bedroom window but was...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Horse-rider from St Austell paralysed in horse fall

A woman from Cornwall was left paralysed after breaking her neck in a horse-riding accident. Rosey Gregory, 20, from St Austell, was thrown from a horse which then fell on her in Wales in April. She is being treated at hospital in Cardiff with her family making regular trips from...
ACCIDENTS
#Cylinder#Sheffield#Windows#Bbc Co Uk#Accident
BBC

Abandoned baby found under Gateshead bridge

A baby has been found abandoned in a pram under a bridge in Gateshead. The child was discovered "safe and well" below the Queen Elizabeth II Metro Bridge shortly after 18:30 BST on Monday. Northumbria Police said there were no parents or guardians present but the parents had since been...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Pittsburgh

3 charged in connection with fire at historic West Virginia church

SHADY SPRING, W.Va. (AP) — Three people have been arrested in connection with a fire that destroyed a historic church in West Virginia, state police said.Braxton Allan Miller, 18, of Charleston; James Dean Elmore, 19, of Beckley; and a juvenile boy were charged in connection with the fire at St. Colman Catholic Church in the Shady Spring area of Raleigh County, police said Wednesday.The fire was reported Sunday morning but had started the night before, police said.Miller and the juvenile were charged with arson and conspiracy, while Elmore was charged with accessory after the fact and conspiracy. All were being held. It wasn't clear whether they had attorneys who could comment on their cases."We are deeply saddened to learn that the fire was considered an act of arson and was intended destroy this historic structure so important to the lives of many in the area," Bishop Mark Brennan of the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston said in a statement.The historic church was built in 1878 on Irish Mountain and was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1984, WCHS-TV reported.
SHADY SPRING, WV
BBC

Pembroke Dock: Inquest into sea death of boy, 11, opens

An inquest into the death of an 11-year old boy after an incident off the Pembrokeshire coast has been opened. Zac Thompson, from Pembroke Dock, was rescued from the sea at West Angle Bay on 1 July. The inquest was told that at 21:00 BST, the coastguard was alerted to...
ACCIDENTS
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
BBC

Ban for Woodham Academy teacher who called pupil 'thick but pretty'

A teacher has been banned from the profession for kissing a pupil and telling another she was "so thick it's a good job you're pretty". Paul Richardson, who worked at Woodham Academy in Newton Aycliffe, County Durham, allowed another pupil to sit on his shoulders during a gym session. A...
U.K.
BBC

Leigh death: Man jailed for one-punch killing outside bar

A man has been jailed for the manslaughter of a 57-year-old man who was killed by a single punch to the head at a social club. Paul Brierley, 44, hit Paul Ologbose in an "unprovoked attack" outside the Higher Fold Sports and Social Club in Leigh on 23 January, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Mossley murder inquiry: Women held over man's death

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder following the death of a 38-year-old man. Thomas Campbell's body was discovered by officers on 3 July at his home in Riverside, Mossley, Greater Manchester. Greater Manchester Police said the woman, also 38, was arrested earlier. Stephen Cleworth,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Doctor knifed fellow surgeon after arson bid, court told

A doctor tried to kill a fellow plastic surgeon by stabbing him in his home after the victim stopped his bid to set the house on fire, a jury has heard. Nottingham Crown Court heard Jonathan Peter Brooks hated Graeme Perks as he was a witness in disciplinary proceedings, which had begun three days before the stabbing.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Nicholas Rossi: Alleged US fugitive faces second rape charge

A second rape charge has been filed against an alleged US fugitive who is at the centre of an extradition case. US prosecutors in Utah said Nicholas Rossi raped a former girlfriend in 2008 - the same year he is accused of raping another woman. They claim Mr Rossi faked...
UTAH STATE
BBC

Man admits starting blaze that gutted St Simon's church in Partick

A man has admitted starting a huge fire which gutted a historic Glasgow church. Ryan Haggerty, 25, pled guilty to wilful fire-raising after sparking the blaze at St Simon's RC Church in Partick on 28 July last year. Soot-covered Haggerty was spotted nearby after the fire, when he told a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Monmouth: Cyclist jailed for fatal crash with pedestrian

A cyclist who hit a pedestrian as she walked on a pavement, causing her death, has been jailed for 12 months. Elizabeth Stone, 79, was walking in Monmouth when Stewart McGinn, 29, came around a corner and struck her. Ms Stone hit the ground and suffered serious head injuries in...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Two police officers in court over indecent image of child

Two Greater Manchester Police officers will go on trial accused of making and sending an indecent image of a child. PC Cameron Barker, 27, of Droylsden, denied making an indecent photograph of a child on 23 March 2019 at Leeds Magistrates' Court. PC James Williams, 39, of Tyldesley, Wigan, pleaded...
PUBLIC SAFETY

