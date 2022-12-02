ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celeb Kids Meeting Their Siblings for the 1st Time: North and Saint West, Ben and Lucy Cohen and More

By Eliza Thompson
 3 days ago
Becoming big brothers and sisters . As celebrity parents have proven over the years, few things in the world are cuter than kids being introduced to their baby siblings for the first time.

After welcoming daughter Lucy in April 2022, Andy Cohen shared an adorable photo of the little one meeting her big brother , Ben, days after her arrival. "When Ben met Lucy ♥️," the Bravo exec wrote via Instagram alongside a sweet snap of the toddler giving his new sister a kiss on the cheek.

The Superficial author welcomed Ben via surrogate in February 2019. He later told Us Weekly that he would let any of the Real Housewives babysit the tot. “I think they’re all smart enough to know that if they messed up, it would not go well for them,” he joked in August 2020 . “They’re all moms and they’re all good moms.”

While Ben and Lucy's relationship was seemingly love at first sight, other celeb siblings have some difficulty getting along at first. After Kim Kardashian and ex-husband Kanye West welcomed son Saint in December 2015, the Skims founder revealed that big sister North (born in June 2013) wasn't a huge fan .

“I don’t know if it’s because she’s the older sister. I don’t know what it is," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum said during an August 2017 appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan . "I thought it was a phase. She does not like her brother, and it’s so hard for me. She would get so jealous when I would breast-feed and all that kind of stuff. And now, the phase isn’t going away.”

Two months later, however, the Selfish author reported that tension between the siblings had eased somewhat. "She needs to still get it together and warm up and be a little bit nicer, but I think she’s getting there," Kardashian said during an October 2017 video on her website. "I saw glimmers of hope a week ago. She’s not harmful, she's not hurting him or anything. She just doesn’t want boys in her room.”

Three years — and two more siblings — later, North and Saint finally reached a détente . "They get along now," the Hulu personality wrote via Instagram in January 2020 alongside several photos of the pair smiling and laughing with each other. (Kardashian and West welcomed daughter Chicago and son Psalm in January 2018 and May 2019, respectively, before splitting in February 2021.)

Keep scrolling for more adorable photos of celeb kids meeting their siblings.

