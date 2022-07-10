ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doyline, LA

Boil advisory in effect in Doyline

westcentralsbest.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDOYLINE, La. - A boil water advisory was put in place Sunday in Doyline,...

www.westcentralsbest.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTAL

Storms cause outages, closures across the ArkLaTex

MARION COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – Thunderstorms rolling through the ArkLaTex late Wednesday caused road closures from fallen trees and knocked out phone lines in some places. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department made a statement on Facebook a little before 10:00 p.m. to let the public know the phone lines...
MARION COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Historic area of Jefferson hit hard by storm

JEFFERSON, Texas (KLTV) - Downed trees and downed power lines have been reported in Jefferson following a Wednesday night storm. The storm came between 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. High winds are blamed on the damage. About 850 homes lost power. A tree hit Bayou Tours boat company, forcing the...
JEFFERSON, TX
KTBS

KTBS 3 Community Caravan heading to Claiborne Parish

HOMER, La. - We're gassing up for another road trip. We're headed east to Homer in Claiborne Parish for our next KTBS 3 Community Caravan. We'll be there the week of July 18 and Rick Rowe will be highlighting what makes the area so special. Lunch will be served up...
CLAIBORNE PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Doyline, LA
Doyline, LA
Government
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Government
KTBS

SWEPCO working to restore power from Wednesday night's storms

SHREVEPORT, La. - Storms Wednesday evening across the ArkLaTex brought some much needed rainfall to the area, but also caused some problems. Thousands were left without power when trees and strong winds brought down power lines. At 3:30 p.m. Thursday, SWEPCO was reporting over 3,000 customers without power in the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
westcentralsbest.com

La. Workforce Commission sponsors Apprenticeship Career Fair

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) sponsored an Apprenticeship Career Fair in Shreveport Wednesday. Those attending could register for an apprenticeship program. “Registered apprenticeships prove their importance time and time again by helping Louisiana meet our workforce needs. These careers will prove critical in so many ways, but...
SHREVEPORT, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Dangerous heat, humidity continues across the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. - Another day, another heat advisory for the ArkLaTex. It remains in effect until 9 p.m. Tuesday across the entire region. Heat index values are expected to reach up to 109 with actual temperatures in the mid 90s to lower 100s. Coupled with high humidity, that could cause heat illnesses to occur.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Natchitoches Times

Keegan Street to close July 12

NATCHITOCHES – The City of Natchitoches would like to advise the public that on Tuesday, July 12th, 2022, Keegan Street will be closed to vehicular traffic beginning at 7:00 A.M. until 4:00 P.M. This street closure is due to the installation of a drainage pipe. When traveling near the...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chemicals
westcentralsbest.com

Canadian lumber company expands into Louisiana

(The Center Square) – Construction is underway on a new lumber production facility in Plain Dealing after Louisiana officials inked a development deal that includes help with workforce recruitment and tax breaks. Teal Jones Group, a Canadian forestry products company, broke ground on a 235-acre greenfield facility at a...
LOUISIANA STATE
point2homes.com

105 E Egan St., Shreveport, LA 71101

Application fee: $35. Other fees may apply, please contact property for details. Located south of Downtown Shreveport and Bossier City, Egan Arms Apartments is conveniently located near the Red River. Providing convenient access to Interstates 49 and 20, the community boasts a fantastic location for those seeking an easy commute to nearby city attractions and businesses. Shreveport and Bossier City provide a variety of dining, casinos, art exhibits, and local breweries.In Shreveport, you'll enjoy the Betty Virginia Park, a local favorite for scenic trails and peaceful picnics. Many local eateries delight residents with a menu of diverse cuisine. From authentic French cafes to tasty Mexican cantinas, restaurants in Highland/Stoner Hill are sure to accommodate every palate. The city is lively at night with buzzing beer gardens, local restaurants, bars, and pool halls. We look forward to welcoming you home to Egan Arms!
SHREVEPORT, LA
westcentralsbest.com

I-49 in Shreveport reopened Tuesday morning after Monday's spill

SHREVEPORT, La. - Interstate 49 northbound reopened Tuesday about 6:30 a.m. after Monday's hazardous materials spill. The area had been closed from LA 3132 all the way to Kings Highway. Shortly after 5:15 p.m., a truck lost part of its load in the northbound lane of the interstate near the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
K945

What Are the Largest Cities in Louisiana? Some Might Surprise You

You have probably heard over and over again about population dropping in Shreveport and Louisiana. The numbers show this is true. Census numbers show Louisiana has lost more than 30,000 people over the past year. How Has the Louisiana Population Changed?. July 2021 4,624,047. April 2020 4,657,757. Louisiana Population by...
SHREVEPORT, LA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bienville, Red River, Webster by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 18:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-13 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bienville; Red River; Webster The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Webster Parish in northwestern Louisiana North central Red River Parish in northwestern Louisiana Southwestern Bienville Parish in northwestern Louisiana * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 649 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Ringgold, or 23 miles south of Minden, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Ringgold, Jamestown, Lake Bistineau South, Lake Bistineau North and Plum Orchard Landing. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
Fairfield Sun Times

Archaeological worker collapses and dies in Kisatchie National Forest

NATCHITOCHES, La. - A 24-year-old archaeological worker for Shreveport Cultural Resource Analysts collapsed and died from a sudden medical emergency Monday afternoon in the Kisatchie National Forest, according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office. Authorities responded to reports of a hiker possibly suffering from heat exhaustion or a stroke on...
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
KSLA

GETTING ANSWERS: Why are ER wait times so long right now?

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - During the summer season, emergency room visits increase across the country. That influx of patients means you might need to have more patience as you wait to be seen. A viewer, Clydell Jefferson, reached out to KSLA with this question. He claims Ochsner Health System is...
SHREVEPORT, LA
westcentralsbest.com

2 Shreveport men get prison terms for federal firearms violations

SHREVEPORT, La. – Two young men from Shreveport were sentenced late Wednesday to federal prison for firearms violations, U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown said Thursday in a news release. Chief United States District Judge S. Maurice Hicks, Jr. sentenced both men. Shelby Alvin Chapple, 30, of Shreveport, was sentenced...
KTAL

Woman wounded in second Shreveport shooting in 5hrs

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating after a woman was shot in the Highland neighborhood early Thursday. This is the second person in Shreveport wounded in a shooting in five hours. Officers arrived at the scene on the 300 block of Robinson Pl. just after 3:30 a.m....
SHREVEPORT, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Body of missing man found

A former Ruston resident who was reported missing from his West Monroe home June 19 has been found dead. The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that a body had been found in the wooded area in the 100 block of Kiroli Road in West Monroe Tuesday evening.
RUSTON, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy