Boil advisory in effect in Doyline

Effective: 2022-07-13 18:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-13 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bienville; Red River; Webster The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Webster Parish in northwestern Louisiana North central Red River Parish in northwestern Louisiana Southwestern Bienville Parish in northwestern Louisiana * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 649 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Ringgold, or 23 miles south of Minden, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Ringgold, Jamestown, Lake Bistineau South, Lake Bistineau North and Plum Orchard Landing. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

BIENVILLE PARISH, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO