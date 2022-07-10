Local Bank Announces Promotion

The public is invited to attend a gathering later this week that spotlights the efforts of a local group. The Butler Collaborative for Families has planned their annual Celebration of Collaboration for Thursday from 2 to 5 p.m. A guest speaker will discuss experiences with collaboration in Butler County at...
Two municipalities in Butler County are set to receive state funding to help with traffic light upgrades. Cranberry Township was awarded $128,000 that will go toward LED light replacements for traffic signals on Route 19, along with light replacements and bettering the automation of incident management timing plans. Winfield Township...
The Zelienople Borough is the latest municipality to agree to major sewage upgrades to the Western Butler County Authority. Also known as the WBCA—the authority is looking at $64 million in total upgrades to the system that is serving a growing population in the southwestern corridor of the county.
Legacy Fitness will hold a youth tennis clinic with proceeds benefitting the Butler high school girl’s tennis program Tuesday July 19th & Thursday the 21st at the Butler Senior High School tennis courts. The morning session begins at 10:30am and is for boys and girls ages 7 through 9. The second session begins at 12:30pm and is for ages 10 through 12. Instruction will be provided by Butler high girl’s tennis coaches Alisa Green and Gretchen Wilson. Online registration is available on the Legacy Fitness Facebook page.
Local COVID hospitalizations are remaining very low. As of Monday morning, Butler Memorial Hospital was treating two patients for the coronavirus, with no one in the ICU. That’s one fewer than last week. This is also the fewest hospitalized patients at Butler Memorial Hospital since last summer according to...
Four young men are facing charges after they allegedly drove near the runway at the Butler Farm Show Grounds. State police say they were called to the Farm Show around 3:30 a.m. Sunday after calls for numerous vehicles on the runway. Police arrived to find the four vehicles were spinning...
A local organization is trying to raise awareness about liver disease while also brightening homes through a new initiative. The Community Liver Alliance DeLIVERing Hope Campaign is offering a vibrant bouquet of sunflowers for donations that will help support awareness, education, advocacy, and research. Those who make a $20 donation...
Fans of live vocal music are invited to attend a fundraiser performance in Cabot later this week. Concordia at Cabot Haven Apartments is hosting a Ukrainian Benefit concert by the Concordia Resident Chorale beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday. This show in the Haven I Dining Room will feature a series...
Even though gas prices are still on the high side, drivers are getting some relief at the pump. According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Butler is $4.83. That’s down 13 cents compared to last week. That coincides with the national price, which dipped...
There were some significant traffic delays on Evans City Road this morning in Forward Township due to an accident. The multi-vehicle crash happened near the intersection with Brownsdale Road around 8 a.m. Dispatchers say there were at least two vehicles involved in the crash, however no one was injured. Witnesses...
A man originally from Connoquenessing Township is recovering from injuries he suffered after he was allegedly assaulted at a nursing home. State police in Armstrong County say they were called to Allegheny Valley Hospital Sunday evening for a 74-year-old man who was assaulted at the Fawn Personal Care Home, which is on Lardintown Road in Tarentum.
One man was flown to a Pittsburgh trauma center after a motorcycle crash Tuesday evening in Butler Township. The accident happened just before 8 p.m. at the Route 422/Route 8 interchange. Police say 69-year-old William Reges of Butler was speeding when entered the Route 8 North exit-ramp from Route 422...
