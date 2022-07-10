ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One person is killed in a Sunday double shooting outside of a Miami-Dade grocery store

By David J. Neal
 3 days ago

One person was shot and killed and another person shot in the arm Sunday morning at a grocery store in a pocket of unincorporated Miami-Dade between Miami and Hialeah, Miami-Dade police said.

This occurred at Foodland Market, 4610 NW 32nd Ave., near Brownsville.

Anybody who knows anything about this shooting can contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers either online or at 305-471-8477 (TIPS).

This is a developing story and will be updated as more is learned.

largo
2d ago

And if a law abiding citizen had a gun that might have been stopped!!!!! Gun control will not help that !!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Tell it Like it is
2d ago

Why does everything get tagged to hialeah. Brownsville is not even close. Just like the weather people reports are Ft Lauderdale and north. Only if a hurricane is going to hit Miami they even mention the city

IN THIS ARTICLE
