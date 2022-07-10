One person is killed in a Sunday double shooting outside of a Miami-Dade grocery store
One person was shot and killed and another person shot in the arm Sunday morning at a grocery store in a pocket of unincorporated Miami-Dade between Miami and Hialeah, Miami-Dade police said.
This occurred at Foodland Market, 4610 NW 32nd Ave., near Brownsville.
Anybody who knows anything about this shooting can contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers either online or at 305-471-8477 (TIPS).
This is a developing story and will be updated as more is learned.
