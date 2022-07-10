ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelousas, LA

Two From Louisiana Killed in Crash on LA 182, Both Unrestrained

 2 days ago
Two From Louisiana Killed in Crash on LA 182, Both Unrestrained. Louisiana – On July 9, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that Troopers from LSP Troop I were notified of a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 182 near Nap Lane in St. Landry Parish at 10:30 p.m. on July 8, 2022....

Kf3355705
2d ago

Wear your seatbelts, always. You have a better chance of surviving a crash. Some will argue that logic but seatbelts have saved many lives.

Late Night UTV Crash on LA 5 Claims the Life of Louisiana Man

Late Night UTV Crash on LA 5 Claims the Life of Louisiana Man. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on July 11, 2022, that on July 10, 2022, just before 11:00 p.m., Troopers assigned to LSP Troop G began investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash involving a (UTV) utility terrain vehicle on LA Hwy 5 at the intersection of Bates Road. Jaquentin Brokenberry, 30, of Frierson, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
FRIERSON, LA
Level II Endangered-Missing Child Advisory Canceled for 2-Year-Old Louisiana Child

Level II Endangered-Missing Child Advisory Canceled for 2-Year-Old Louisiana Child. Louisiana State Police reported that the Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory issued earlier today on behalf of the Houma Police Department for 2-year-old Ezekiel Harry of Houma has been canceled. According to authorities, the child was found deceased. Original:. Louisiana...
HOUMA, LA
Three From Louisiana Killed in Early Morning Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 16

Three From Louisiana Killed in Early Morning Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 16. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that on Sunday, July 10th, 2022, shortly after 5:00 a.m., Troopers from LSP Troop L responded to a single-vehicle fatal crash on LA 16 at the intersection of LA 25 in Washington Parish. The crash killed Juan Munoz, 29, of Covington, Louisiana, Ramon Munoz, 32, of Covington, Louisiana, and Martin Vega, 22, of Folsom, Louisiana. The initial investigation led Troopers to believe that the crash occurred while Juan Munoz was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado east on LA 16. As the vehicle approached the intersection with LA 25, the driver failed to stop and continued straight ahead, colliding head-on with a large tree.
COVINGTON, LA
Louisiana Man Dies in Crash on LA 1 After Vehicle Becomes Submerged, Authorities Asking for Help Determining Who was Driving

Louisiana Man Dies in Crash on LA 1 After Vehicle Becomes Submerged, Authorities Asking for Help Determining Who was Driving. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that on July 11, 2022, shortly before 1:00 a.m., LSP Troop C was notified of a single-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 1 near West 55th Street in Cut Off, Louisiana. Michael Guill, 43, of Cut Off, Louisiana, died in the crash.
CUT OFF, LA
WGNO

Louisiana State Police: Simmesport man dies in Avoyelles Parish crash, impairment suspected

SIMMESPORT, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to Louisiana State Police Troop E, Saturday, July 9, 2022, around 11:00 p.m., troopers investigated a two-vehicle fatal crash. The crash happened on LA Highway 105, just south of Begnaud Road and claimed the life of 62-year-old Blaine Lemoine. The initial investigation revealed Lemoine drove a Husqvarna lawn mower and was traveling north on LA Highway 105. At the same time, 24-year-old Hunter Moreau of Melville drove a 2012 Ford Fusion and was traveling behind the Husqvarna.
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA
L'Observateur

St. James arrest reports 7/4 to 7/10

BOND REVOKED – BOND REVOKED. 14:108 – RESISTING AN OFFICER (MISD) BROWN, JASON 38 12349 HOMEPORT DR, MAUREPAS, LA 70449. HALEY, HERNANDO 43 3502 RED BUD LN, SHREVEPORT, LA 71104. CCRP ART 575 – FUGITIVE. LEWIS, DONALD SR 44 2086 CHURCH LN, VACHERIE, LA 70090. 14:43.1 –...
SAINT JAMES PARISH, LA
One Dead and One Arrested After Vehicle Collides with Lawnmower in Late Night Crash on LA 105, Impairment Suspected

One Dead and One Arrested After Vehicle Collides with Lawnmower in Late Night Crash on LA 105, Impairment Suspected. Louisiana – On July 10, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that on Saturday, July 9, 2022, just after 11:00 p.m., Troopers assigned to LSP Troop E began investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash. According to reports, the crash happened on LA Hwy 105, just south of Begnaud Road near Simmesport, Louisiana, and claimed the life of 62-year-old Blaine Lemoine.
SIMMESPORT, LA
99.9 KTDY

Victim Identified in Lafayette Homicide

Update: 22-year-old Dante Savoy of Lafayette has been identified as the man who was shot over the weekend. The case is being worked as a homicide as Savoy was found shot multiple times and was unable to be saved. ______________________________________________________________. Original Story (July 9, 2022): A person is dead, the...
LAFAYETTE, LA
KATC News

Crash leaves eight-year-old dead in Acadia Parish, State Police say

An eight-year-old Eunice girl has died in a Tuesday morning crash, troopers say. Mazey Guidry died in the 10 a.m. crash on La. 91 near Arpent Lane, troopers say. The initial investigation by State Police revealed that Guidry was a front seat passenger in a pick-up truck that ran off the road to the right. The truck hit a culvert and overturned, troopers say.
ACADIA PARISH, LA
