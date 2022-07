July is National Ice Cream Month and Sunday, July 17, is National Ice Cream Day. Melissa Tavss, the founder and CEO of Tipsy Scoop, an ice cream "barlor" that serves up frozen confections with an adult kick, joined Cheddar News Wrap's Food Stand with some delicious samples. "My favorite flavor is the cake batter vodka martini," she said. "It's a favorite for any kind of celebration. We use that also in our ice cream cakes and our ice cream sandwiches with confetti cookies."

RESTAURANTS ・ 21 MINUTES AGO