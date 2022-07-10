ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The UK defense minister rules himself out of the race to succeed Boris Johnson

By The Associated Press
WEKU
WEKU
 4 days ago

Ben Wallace had been tipped to be a frontrunner in the Conservative Party's leadership race — and to serve as the country's prime minister.

WEKU

Morning news brief

Takeaways from yesterdays' Jan. 6 committee hearing. President Biden visits Israel. And, new video is released from the Uvalde school shooting.
POTUS
US News and World Report

EU Regulators Accept Deutsche Telekom's Czech Mobile Unit, 02 Czech Concessions

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators on Monday accepted concessions from Deutsche Telekom's Czech mobile unit, 02 Czech and Czech telecoms infrastructure provider Cetin to ensure competition in the Czech Republic and ended their investigation. The European Commission in 2019 charged the companies of restricting competition via their network sharing...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Italy's Government Faces Collapse as 5-Star Shuns Confidence Vote

ROME (Reuters) -Italy's 5-Star Movement will not take part in a parliamentary confidence vote on Thursday, party leader Giuseppe Conte said, in a move that looked likely to trigger the collapse of Prime Minister Mario Draghi's government. Other coalition parties have warned that they will quit the government if 5-Star...
POLITICS
