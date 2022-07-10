ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

Boilermaker 2022 kicks off on chilly morning

By Edward Harris, Observer-Dispatch
 3 days ago
The sun had just barely begun to kiss the asphalt by the starting line for the Boilermaker on Sunday morning and there was already a small crowd of runners gathering. They were awaiting the start of the race which returned to July this year following a stop in October last year due to the pandemic.

Donna and Marty Torto of Binghamton were among the early arrivals.

This was the Torto’s first Boilermaker and they had arrived Saturday to take in the expo.

The pair had friends that ran the race in the past and they had talked to them about participating.

“This is our first time,” Donna Torto said, as the sun and the temperatures began to rise. “We’ve never done this before. We’re pretty excited.”

Marty Torto said he was looking for the Saranac beer at the end of the Boilermaker.

Though the race was back in July, it was still chilly in the early morning, with some racers crossing their arms and shivering. At least one couple draped themselves in solar blankets in an effort to stay warm.

This was the ninth Boilermaker for Marie Galbin and Laura Walker, both from the Albany area that have family in Utica.

Like the Tortos, the pair had come in earlier in the weekend.

“It’s become a tradition now,” Galbin said of running the race.

Both women had taken part in the race last year, when it was held in October. The early Sunday morning chill reminded them of it.

“It was cold,” said Walker, reminiscing about last year’s Boilermaker. “It was dark. It threw everyone off.”

Now Boilermaker veterans, Galbin and Walker said they had a system down for how best to run the race.

“Eat, drink, run and don’t die,” said Galbin, with a smile on her face.

Ed Harris is the Oneida County reporter for the Observer-Dispatch. Email Ed Harris at EHarris1@gannett.com.

