ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

At least 15 were killed and others are trapped after a Russian strike in Ukraine

By The Associated Press
WEKU
WEKU
 4 days ago

A Russian rocket attack hit the town of Chasiv Yar, destroying a five-story apartment building and killing at least 15 people.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Ukraine: Russian attacks kill 10; US condemns deportations

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian missile strikes in Ukraine’s southern city of Mykolaiv killed at least five people, Ukrainian authorities said Wednesday, part of a series of artillery and missile barrages across the country in the past day that left at least 10 dead and dozens wounded in eastern and southern regions. While Mykolaiv has repeatedly been the target of Russian fire in recent days, Russian missiles also struck the city of Zaporizhzhia on Wednesday, an attack that could signal Moscow’s determination to hold onto territory in Ukraine’s south as it aims to fully conquer the east. Ukrainian forces have stepped up actions in a bid to reclaim more territory in the south. Also Wednesday, the top U.S. diplomat accused Russia of committing a “war crime” by forcibly deporting hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian men, women and children to Russia with the intention of changing Ukraine’s demographic makeup. Some of the civilian deaths occurred in the Donetsk province, which is part of a region the Kremlin is intent on capturing. The city of Bakhmut faced particularly heavy shelling as the current focus of Russia’s offensive, Donetsk Gov. Pavlo Kyrylenko said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Luhansk#Rocket#Explosions#Eastern Ukraine#Accident#Russian#Chasiv Yar
The Week

Biden and Israel's Yair Lapid split on how to deal with Iran

President Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid reiterated during a joint press conference Thursday in Jerusalem that they will not let Iran become a nuclear power, but they aren't on the same page when it comes to dealing with the country. Biden wants Iran to rejoin the nuclear deal...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Russia
WEKU

Morning news brief

Takeaways from yesterdays' Jan. 6 committee hearing. President Biden visits Israel. And, new video is released from the Uvalde school shooting.
POTUS
US News and World Report

Iran Vows to Stick to 'Rightful and Logical' Stance in Nuclear Talks

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran will not retreat from its "rightful and logical" stance in its nuclear impasse with the United States, President Ebrahim Raisi said on Wednesday, a day after France warned there were only a few weeks left to revive a 2015 nuclear deal. The pact seemed near revival...
WORLD
US News and World Report

Ukraine Says Ships Pass Through Danube Rivermouth, Sparking Hopes on Grain Exports

(Reuters) -Ukraine sparked hopes Tuesday for an increase in grain exports despite Russia's blockade of Black Sea ports, noting that ships had started to pass through an important mouth of the Danube river. "In the last four days, 16 ships have passed through the Bystre rivermouth," Deputy Infrastructure Minister Yuriy...
INDUSTRY
CBS News

U.S. drone strike kills ISIS leader in Syria

A U.S. strike in northwestern Syria killed the leader of ISIS in Syria Tuesday, according to U.S. Central Command. The drone strike targeted Maher al-Agal, the leader of ISIS in Syria and one of the top five leaders of ISIS overall, and an unnamed senior ISIS leader who works closely with al-Agal was seriously injured in the strike, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement.
MILITARY
BBC

RAF fighter jets deploy to Sweden and Finland training exercises

Six Royal Air Force fighter jets have flown to Finland and Sweden for joint training exercises, the MoD has said. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said the deployment, which came at the request of both nations, underlined the UK's commitment to strengthening collective defence capabilities. The exercise also follows the countries'...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
109K+
Followers
10K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy