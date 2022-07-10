ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Manchester United report: Red Devils closing in on international goalkeeper

By Tom Hancock
FourFourTwo
FourFourTwo
 4 days ago

Manchester United are reportedly close to completing a move for Albania goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha.

Strakosha - who has earned 19 caps for his country and featured against England in World Cup qualifying last year - is a free agent after leaving Lazio .

United are currently short between the sticks, with David de Gea and Tom Heaton their only senior 'keepers after Dean Henderson joined Nottingham Forest on loan and Lee Grant retired.

And it looks like Strakosha could be the man to fill the void; according to talkSPORT , United have been in touch with the 27-year-old representatives.

Born in Athens, Strakosha - whose father Foto played in goal for Albania throughout the 90s and early 00s - started out with Greek outfit Panionios and was picked up by Lazio at the age of 17.

He made 208 appearances for the Biancocelesti - with whom he twice won the Coppa Italia, playing in the 2019 final.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21ToDT_0gajeDSn00

(Image credit: Getty)

Despite United's apparent interest in Strakosha, though, they might yet find the solution to their goalkeeping shortage in-house.

Erik ten Hag has named U23 duo Nathan Bishop and Matej Kovar - who spent time on loan at Mansfield Town and Burton Albion respectively last term - in his squad for this month's pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia.

And the Dutchman has challenged his youngsters to break into the first-team fold. He told United's official website :

"What I want to see is that they learn but also they show themselves because they have to deserve a position in top football.

"You have to deserve your position. It means you have to deliver every day; that demands a certain style, a certain way of life that they have to adapt to that they probably don’t know yet.

"But I am really looking forward to seeing if they can do it."

United finally made their first signing of the summer - and the Ten Hag era - earlier this week, bringing in Netherlands left-back Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord .

