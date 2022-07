For salmon parr inside the Melvin R. Sampson Fish Hatchery in Ellensburg, life took a big turn Tuesday. These teenagers of the salmon world went from massive tanks, where they grew up, to holding areas in a white truck. One by one, they had a tag the size of a grain of rice inserted via needle. Each had their tag scanned. The salmon went down a tube, much like a fish waterslide, and then back into tanks before they were transported to local creeks. Over the next year, they will grow into young adult salmon and make their way to the ocean. Their lives — and deaths — provide vital information on the health of the ecosystem.

